IPL 2025: Reporter's mom calls during Langer's press conference; LSG coach picks up in viral reaction (WATCH)

Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer received a reporter's mother’s call during the press conference after his side’s 12-run win over Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 4.

Lucknow Super Giants registered their second win of the season and first win at home against Mumbai Indians. After posting a total of 203/8 in 20 overs, thanks to fifties by Mitchell Marsh (60) and Aiden Markram (53), LSG bowlers restricted MI to 191/5 overs despite a half-century by Suryakumar Yadav (67 off 43 balls). Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, and Digvesh Singh Rathi played crucial roles in the LSG’s victory.

In the last three overs of the Mumbai Indians’ 204-run chase, Avesh, Digvesh, and Shardul held their nerves as they combined conceded just 27 runs when the visitors required 40 runs off 18 balls to win the match. Justin Langer was a happy man as the Lucknow Super Giants managed to pull off a thrilling victory in front of their home crowd after losing their previous match against Punjab Kings.

Langer attended the press conference with a happy face and a sigh of relief after the LSG’s crucial victory. However, during the press meet, the LSG coach happened to receive a phone call from the reporter's mother. The reporter kept his mobile phone on the table to record Justin Langer’s press conference. The former Australia batter and head coach hilariously picked up the reporter’s call.

“Who is Ma? Who's Mum's ringing? Do you want me to answer? Hello. Mama, it's 12:08. I'm at a press conference." Langer said.

Lucknow Super Giants had a shaky start to their season as they lost their opening match against Delhi Capitals before making a comeback in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Rishabh Pant-led side registered their second defeat of the season following an 8-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings. In the match against Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants turned their tables around as they registered their first home win of the season.

With two wins and as many losses, Lucknow Super Giants moved to sixth spot on the points table with four points and has a NRR of -0.048 in four matches.

Justin Langer credits NCA for getting Avesh Khan and Akash Deep fit in time

LSG head coach Justin Langer lauded the efforts of the staff at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for getting their fast bowlers, Avesh Khan and Akash Deep fit in time for the season.

“NCA, to their credit, have obviously done a very good job because they've got Avesh Khan back for us, they've got our Akash Deep back for us.” Langer said.

“So we really appreciate the work they're doing to get the boys back playing and now hopefully Mayank as well," he added.

Avesh Khan and Akash Deep missed the first few matches of the Lucknow Super Giants as they were recovering from respective injuries. Mayank Yadav is set to make his return soon and might feature in the second half of the ongoing IPL 2025.

