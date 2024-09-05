Ballon d'Or 2024: Bellingham, Vinicus Jr, Haaland, Yamal & more nominated; list of men, women up for award

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The shortlist for the Ballon d'Or 2024, football’s most coveted individual accolade, has been unveiled ahead of the prestigious ceremony scheduled to take place in Paris on October 28.

    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 1:18 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 1:18 AM IST

    This year’s list includes a mix of established stars and emerging talents, reflecting the remarkable performances across both domestic and international competitions throughout the 2023-24 season.

    Top contenders

    Among the leading contenders are Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham. Vinicius Jr, renowned for his pivotal role in Real Madrid’s triumphant campaign, helped the club secure a treble of trophies, including La Liga and the Champions League. His impressive goal-scoring form and significant contributions have earned him a spot on the shortlist.

    Jude Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid in a high-profile transfer, has had a standout season, contributing to the team’s success and reaching the Euro 2024 final with England. His exceptional debut season at the Bernabeu has not gone unnoticed.

    Manchester City’s Rodri also features prominently on the shortlist. The Spanish midfielder was instrumental in Manchester City's Premier League victory and played a key role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph. His performances at both club and international levels have cemented his status as a strong contender for this year’s Ballon d'Or.

    Premier League Representation

    The Premier League is well-represented in the nominations. Alongside Rodri, Manchester City’s Ruben Dias, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, and the previously mentioned Rodri have all been recognized for their exceptional performances.

    Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, as well as West Ham’s Declan Rice and Real Madrid’s Martin Odegaard, are also among the nominees.

    Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez is noted not only for the Ballon d'Or but also for the Goalkeeper of the Year award.

    Club and Individual awards

    Manchester City, fresh off their fifth consecutive Premier League title, are also nominated for the Men's Club of the Year award.

    They face competition from Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Girona, and Bayer Leverkusen, all of whom had noteworthy seasons.

    Ballon d'Or 2024 women's nominations

    In the women’s category, the nominees include England internationals Lauren James, Lauren Hemp, Lucy Bronze, and Khaija Shaw. Their contributions over the past year have made them strong contenders for the top women's football award.

    Kopa Trophy nominees

    The Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best young player, features Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

    Both have made significant strides this season, alongside Euro 2024 winner Lamine Yamal, who has also been nominated for his standout performances.

    As for the Yacine Trophy presented to the best goalkeeper of the season, is concerned, Aston Villa and Argentina's Emiliano Martinez finds his name once again among the shortlisted names.

    As football enthusiasts eagerly await the announcement of the winners, the Ballon d'Or 2024 promises to celebrate a year of extraordinary talent and unforgettable moments in the beautiful game.

    Full list of men's Ballon d'Or 2024 nominations:

    Erling Haaland (Manchester City and Norway)

    Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid and England)

    Phil Foden (Manchester City and England)

    Ruben Dias (Manchester City and Portugal)

    Toni Kroos (retired)

    Federico Valverde (Real Madrid and Uruguay)

    Nico Williams (Athletic Club and Spain)

    Artem Dovbyk (Roma and Ukraine)

    Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen and Switzerland)

    Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa and Argentina)

    Kylian Mbappé (PSG/Real Madrid and France)

    Lautaro Martinez (Inter and Argentina)

    Ademola Lookman (Atalanta and Nigeria)

    Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid and Germany)

    Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen and Spain)

    William Saliba (Arsenal and France)

    Bukayo Saka (Arsenal and England)

    Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid and Spain)

    Lamine Yamal (Barcelona and Spain)

    Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter and Turkiye)

    Rodri (Manchester City and Spain)

    Harry Kane (Bayern Munich and England)

    Declan Rice (Arsenal and England)

    Vitinha (PSG and Portugal)

    Cole Palmer (Chelsea and England)

    Martin Odegaard (Arsenal and Norway)

    Dani Olmo (Barcelona and Spain)

    Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid and Brazil)

    Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen and Germany)

    Mats Hummels (Roma and Germany)

    Full list of women's Ballon d'Or 2024 nominations:

    Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona and Spain)

    Lucy Bronze (Barcelona, Chelsea and Spain)

    Lauren James (Chelsea and England)

    Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride and Zambia)

    Tarciane Lima (Houston Dash and Brazil)

    Lauren Hemp (Manchester City and England)

    Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit and USWNT)

    Ada Hegerberg (Lyon and Norway)

    Manuela Giugliano (Roma and Italy)

    Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars and USWNT)

    Glodis Viggosdottir (FC Bayern and Iceland)

    Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona, Arsenal and Spain)

    Lea Schuller (FC Bayern and Germany)

    Patri Guijarro (Barcelona and Spain)

    Gabi Portilho (Corinthians and Brazil)

    Tabitha Chawinga (PSG and Malawi)

    Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona and Norway)

    Lindsey Horan (Lyon and USWNT)

    Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea and Germany)

    Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City and Japan)

    Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona and Spain)

    Alexia Putellas (Barcelona and Spain)

    Grace Geyoro (PSG and France)

    Khadija Shaw (Manchester City and Jamaica)

    Giulia Gwinn (FC Bayern and Germany)

    Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns and USWNT)

    Ewa Pajor (FC Barcelona, Wolfsburg and Poland)

    Mayra Ramirez (Levante, Chelsea and USWNT)

    Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars and USWNT)

    Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG and France)

    Kopa Trophy 2024 nominations:

    Lamine Yamal (Barcelona and Spain)

    Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United and Argentina)

    Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona and Spain)

    Arda Güler (Real Madrid and Türkiye)

    Karim Konaté (RB Salzburg and the Ivory Coast)

    Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United and England)

    Joao Neves (PSG and Portugal)

    Savinho (Manchester City and Brazil)

    Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich and France)

    Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG and France)

    Yacine Trophy 2024 nominations (Best Goalkeeper):

    Diogo Costa (FC Porto and Portugal)

    Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG and Italy)

    Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland)

    Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid and Ukraine)

    Mike Maignan (AC Milan and France)

    Giorgi Mamardachvili (Valencia and Georgia)

    Emi Martinez (Aston Villa and Argentina)

    Unai Simon (Athletic Club and Spain)

    Yann Sommer (Inter and Switzerland)

    Ronwen Williams (Malemodi Sundowns and South Africa)

    Men's Club of the Year 2024 nominations:

    Manchester City (England)

    Girona (Spain)

    Real Madrid (Spain)

    Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

    Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

    Women's Club of the Year 2024 nominations:

    Barcelona (Spain)

    Chelsea (England)

    NY/NJ Gotham (USA)

    Lyon (France)

    PSG (France)

    Best Coach of a Men's Team 2024 nominations:

    Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

    Xabi Alonso (Bayer Leverkusen)

    Luis de La Fuente (Spain)

    Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)

    Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

    Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

    Best Coach of a Women's Team 2024 nominations:

    Emma Hayes (Chelsea/USWNT)

    Sonia Bompastor (Lyon/Chelsea)

    Arthur Elias (Corinthians/Brazil)

    Jonathan Giraldez (FC Barcelona/ Washington Spirit)

    Filipa Patao (Benfica)

    Sarina Wiegman (England)

    The winners of each award will be announced at a gala ceremony on October 28 in Paris.

