Ronaldo welcomed with Messi chants by Al-Ittihad fans; storms off-pitch post-Al-Nassr's 0-1 loss (WATCH)

On Thursday, Cristiano Ronaldo was on duty for Al-Nassr in its Saudi Pro League encounter against title-rival Al-Ittihad. While Lionel Messi chants welcomed him, the 0-1 defeat frustrated him as he stormed off the pitch. Watch it here.

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo faced his first primary task since moving to Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr. On Thursday, he was up against title-rival Al-Ittihad in an away encounter during the ongoing Saudi Pro League. However, a hostile atmosphere welcomed the Portuguese, as the home fans chanted Ronaldo's long-time Argentine rival Lionel Messi's name to unnerve the Portuguese.

To make things worse, the visitors lost 0-1, with Romarinho's 80th-minute strike enough to take the hosts atop the league table, making Ronaldo visibly frustrated. After the upset, he expressed frustration as he removed his captain's armband, sprinted towards the tunnel, kicked five water bottles on his way out, and even dug a mound of turf.

Nonetheless, the Portuguese was sober enough to take it to social media to react to the game's outcome, as the Knights of Najd remain in contention for the league title. "Disappointed with the result, but we stay focused on our season and the games ahead. Thank you, Al Nassr fans, for your support. We know we can count on you!" Ronaldo wrote.

While it was only Al-Nassr's second failure of the season, the Portuguese has yet to score in the last couple of meetings for the side. In the meantime, the social media handle of Al-Ittihad also took a dig at Ronaldo, sharing a video clip of him getting tackled and captioning it, "Where is Ronaldo?"