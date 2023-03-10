Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo welcomed with Messi chants by Al-Ittihad fans; storms off-pitch post-Al-Nassr's 0-1 loss (WATCH)

    On Thursday, Cristiano Ronaldo was on duty for Al-Nassr in its Saudi Pro League encounter against title-rival Al-Ittihad. While Lionel Messi chants welcomed him, the 0-1 defeat frustrated him as he stormed off the pitch. Watch it here.

    football Cristiano Ronaldo welcomed with Lionel Messi chants by Al-Ittihad fans; storms off-pitch post-Al-Nassr 0-1 loss (WATCH)-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 10, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo faced his first primary task since moving to Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr. On Thursday, he was up against title-rival Al-Ittihad in an away encounter during the ongoing Saudi Pro League. However, a hostile atmosphere welcomed the Portuguese, as the home fans chanted Ronaldo's long-time Argentine rival Lionel Messi's name to unnerve the Portuguese.

    To make things worse, the visitors lost 0-1, with Romarinho's 80th-minute strike enough to take the hosts atop the league table, making Ronaldo visibly frustrated. After the upset, he expressed frustration as he removed his captain's armband, sprinted towards the tunnel, kicked five water bottles on his way out, and even dug a mound of turf.

    ALSO READ: EUROPA LEAGUE - RASHFORD, TEN HAG HAIL MAN UNITED'S CHARACTER TO EXORCISE LIVERPOOL HUMILIATION WITH BETIS WIN

    Nonetheless, the Portuguese was sober enough to take it to social media to react to the game's outcome, as the Knights of Najd remain in contention for the league title. "Disappointed with the result, but we stay focused on our season and the games ahead. Thank you, Al Nassr fans, for your support. We know we can count on you!" Ronaldo wrote.

    While it was only Al-Nassr's second failure of the season, the Portuguese has yet to score in the last couple of meetings for the side. In the meantime, the social media handle of Al-Ittihad also took a dig at Ronaldo, sharing a video clip of him getting tackled and captioning it, "Where is Ronaldo?"

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football UEFA Europa League 2022-23: Marcus Rashford, Erik ten Hag hail Manchester United character to exorcise Liverpool humiliation with Real Betis win-ayh

    Europa League: Rashford, ten Hag hail Man United's character to exorcise Liverpool humiliation with Betis win

    WPL 2023, DC vs MI: Mumbai Indians asserts bragging rights in top-of-the-table tie; thrashes Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets-ayh

    WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians asserts bragging rights in top-of-the-table tie; thrashes Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey defends India's decision to rotate pacers snt

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey defends India's decision to rotate pacers

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Ahmedabad/4th Test: Virat Kohli caught snacking during Day 1 play-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Virat Kohli caught snacking during Day 1's play (WATCH)

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Ahmedabad/4th Test: Usman Khawaja maiden ton in India puts Australia on top on Day 1; fans applaud-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Usman Khawaja's maiden ton in India puts Australia on top on Day 1; fans applaud

    Recent Stories

    First H3N2 virus death confirmed in Karnataka's Hassan district snt

    First H3N2 virus death confirmed in Karnataka's Hassan

    Bihar Board Class 10: Answer key objection window closes today March 10; result to be out soon - adt

    Bihar Board Class 10: Answer key objection window closes today; result to be out soon

    Xi Jinping elected as Chinese President for historic third term; check details AJR

    Xi Jinping elected as Chinese President for historic third term; check details

    Has Ileana D'Cruz got banned from working in Tamil film industry? know details vma

    Has Ileana D'Cruz got banned from working in Tamil film industry? know details

    Argentina spat with United Kingdom over Falklands Islands threatens sale of Tejas fighter aircraft

    Argentina's spat with UK over Falklands Islands threatens sale of Tejas fighter aircraft

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon