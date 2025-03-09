Barcelona vs Osasuna match postponed: Reason, reaction from LaLiga, clubs and players

Read Full Article

Tragedy struck Barcelona as the club's medical director, Dr. Carles Miñarro Garcia, passed away suddenly. As a result, the LaLiga match between Barcelona and Osasuna, scheduled for Saturday evening, was postponed just minutes before kickoff.

Reaction from clubs

In a brief statement, Barcelona confirmed the devastating news, while LaLiga also expressed their condolences through social media. LaLiga's statement read: "We regret the passing of Dr. Carles Miñarro, FC Barcelona's first-team doctor. The match between Barcelona and Osasuna has been postponed, pending a decision from the Competitions Committee. Our sincere condolences go out to his family, friends, the club, and its fans."

The club announced Carles' passing in an emotional statement. "FC Barcelona is deeply saddened to announce the passing of first-team doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia this evening,” said FC Barcelona in their statement, adding, "FC Barcelona and all staff extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time".

Barcelona's scheduled opponent on the matchday also took to X to convey their condolences.

"Club Atlético Osasuna wishes to convey its deepest condolences to the family of Dr. Carles Miñarro Garcia and would like to send a warm hug to all the staff of FC Barcelona, ​​as well as to its fans, at this difficult time. May he rest in peace," a translation of the post reads.

Barcelona's biggest rival, Real Madrid, also offered condolences.

"Real Madrid C.F., its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of F.C. Barcelona's doctor, Carles Miñarro García. Real Madrid would like to express its condolences and affection to all his family, his teammates, F.C. Barcelona and all his loved ones," a statement from Real Madrid read.

A new date and time for the postponed match will be announced soon. Following the sudden loss, Barcelona and LaLiga paid tribute to Dr. Miñarro's memory.

Reaction from players and staff

Players and Barcelona President Joan Laporta offered their condolences after Carles Miñarro Garcia's untimely death. Translating defender Ronald Araujo's post on X, he wrote,"Unbelievable. Rest in peace Doc.Much strength to the family and friends. May God strengthen their hearts in this difficult time."

Club captain Marc Andre Ter Stegen wrote,"I am at a loss for words…

I send all my strength and support to your family and friends. Rest in peace. We will miss you very much and we will always carry you in our hearts, Carles."

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal shared an image of his with the doctor with a broken heart emoji.

Winger Raphinha reposted a photo of the doctor, which was posted by Marc Bernal.

The responses show the respect Carles had among the players and everyone others at Barcelona and La Liga.

