IIFA 2025: Kriti Sanon trolled for mermaid-inspired outfit and wet hair, fans say "Forgot to dress..'

Read Full Article

Kriti Sanon's look at IIFA 2025 is getting trolled on social media. Users didn't like her mermaid-silhouette outfit.

Kriti Sanon at IIFA 2025 in Jaipur.

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA 2025) is rocking in the Pink City, Jaipur. Bollywood celebs appeared on the green carpet.

Kriti Sanon's IIFA 2025 appearance is going viral on social media.

Photos and videos of Kriti Sanon's appearance at IIFA 2025 are going viral on social media. Many are chuckling at Kriti's look.

Kriti Sanon in a mermaid-silhouette skirt and matching top at IIFA.

Kriti Sanon stepped onto the IIFA green carpet in a mermaid-silhouette skirt and matching top, turning heads.

Kriti Sanon's IIFA outfit, designed by Mark Bumgarner, was a sensual mermaid-silhouette look, capturing attention with its bold and elegant style.

Kriti Sanon's wet and loose hair looked even more beautiful in her look. But internet users didn't like this look much, so they are trolling it.

One internet user commented on Kriti's viral video, saying, "She forgot to dress after showering," mocking her IIFA outfit in a playful manner.

One user commented, "Her outfit is bad and so is her hairstyle. Looks like she came to take a photo in a towel after a bath."

Kriti Sanon last shared screen with Kajol in Netflix's 'Do Patti'. Her next film 'Tere Ishk Mein' is currently shooting.

Latest Videos