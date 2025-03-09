IIFA 2025: Kriti Sanon trolled for mermaid-inspired outfit and wet hair, fans say "Forgot to dress..'

Kriti Sanon's look at IIFA 2025 is getting trolled on social media. Users didn't like her mermaid-silhouette outfit.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 9, 2025, 4:12 PM IST

Kriti Sanon at IIFA 2025 in Jaipur.

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA 2025) is rocking in the Pink City, Jaipur. Bollywood celebs appeared on the green carpet.

budget 2025
article_image2

Kriti Sanon's IIFA 2025 appearance is going viral on social media.

Photos and videos of Kriti Sanon's appearance at IIFA 2025 are going viral on social media. Many are chuckling at Kriti's look.


article_image3

Kriti Sanon in a mermaid-silhouette skirt and matching top at IIFA.

Kriti Sanon stepped onto the IIFA green carpet in a mermaid-silhouette skirt and matching top, turning heads.

article_image4

Kriti Sanon's IIFA outfit, designed by Mark Bumgarner, was a sensual mermaid-silhouette look, capturing attention with its bold and elegant style.

article_image5

Kriti Sanon's wet and loose hair looked even more beautiful in her look. But internet users didn't like this look much, so they are trolling it.

article_image6

One internet user commented on Kriti's viral video, saying, "She forgot to dress after showering," mocking her IIFA outfit in a playful manner.

article_image7

One user commented, "Her outfit is bad and so is her hairstyle. Looks like she came to take a photo in a towel after a bath."

article_image8

Kriti Sanon last shared screen with Kajol in Netflix's 'Do Patti'. Her next film 'Tere Ishk Mein' is currently shooting.

