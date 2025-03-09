Entertainment

IIFA 2025: Karisma to Kareena; 7 celebs set new saree styling trends

Kareena's Red Saree Look

Kareena Kapoor arrived at the IIFA Awards wearing a red saree. She wore the saree in a very different way with a golden blouse. 

Different Saree Draping

Kareena wore a satin saree adorned with a golden border in a different way. Instead of traditional pleats, she gave the saree a dhoti look and took the fabric on both hands.

Nitanshi Goel's Golden Saree Look

Nitanshi Goel wore a golden ruffle saree at the award ceremony. The actress wore a maroon velvet blouse with the glossy saree. The saree was styled with large earrings.

Karishma Tanna Scores in Saree

Karishma Tamanna wore a very unique blouse with a pastel-colored saree. The actress carried the saree in a stylish way with a halterneck blouse made of golden chains. 

Nimrat Kaur in Nude Saree

Nimrat Kaur dazzled at the IIFA Awards in a nude saree with intricate patchwork, styled uniquely with the pallu draped upside down.

Riddhima Kapoor's White Net Saree

Riddhima Kapoor wore a white net saree at IIFA. The saree had star work on it. She was giving an elegant look in a white saree. 

