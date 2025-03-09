IIFA 2025: Karisma to Kareena; 7 celebs set new saree styling trends

Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor arrived at the IIFA Awards wearing a red saree. She wore the saree in a very different way with a golden blouse.
Kareena wore a satin saree adorned with a golden border in a different way. Instead of traditional pleats, she gave the saree a dhoti look and took the fabric on both hands.
Nitanshi Goel wore a golden ruffle saree at the award ceremony. The actress wore a maroon velvet blouse with the glossy saree. The saree was styled with large earrings.
Karishma Tamanna wore a very unique blouse with a pastel-colored saree. The actress carried the saree in a stylish way with a halterneck blouse made of golden chains.
Nimrat Kaur dazzled at the IIFA Awards in a nude saree with intricate patchwork, styled uniquely with the pallu draped upside down.
Riddhima Kapoor wore a white net saree at IIFA. The saree had star work on it. She was giving an elegant look in a white saree.
Tamanna Bhatia to Shraddha: 7 B'wood actresses over 35 without makeup
Sonakshi Sinha: A look at her box office hits and future films; Check
Ananya Panday enjoys Seychelles beach in STUNNING bikini look- PHOTOS
Dipika to Tejasswi: Celebrity Masterchef India contestants' net worth