Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on how close he was to joining Manchester City last summer

Cristiano Ronaldo has given an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. He also revealed how close he was to joining Manchester City before Manchester United entered the race to clinch him away.

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the most-talked-about footballers, especially of late following his contentious interview with famous football journalist Piers Morgan. On Wednesday night, his full interview was aired on TalkTV, where he talked about being disrespected by his current club Manchester United. Also, he revealed that he does not respect head coach Erik ten Hag, as the latter does not reciprocate the same. Ronnie’s stint with the Red Devils could well be over after this, having joined the club last year during the summer. Meanwhile, he has also disclosed how close he was to joining United’s cross-town rival Manchester City last season.

“Honestly, it was close. They [City] spoke a lot, and Guardiola said two weeks ago that they tried hard to have me. But, as you know, my history with Manchester United, your heart, your feeling, the history that you did before made the difference, and of course as well [a talk] with Sir Alex Ferguson. I was surprised in some ways, but it was a conscious decision because the heart was speaking loud at that moment,” Ronaldo divulged.

ALSO READ: QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 - RONALDO RULED OUT OF WARM-UP TIE VS NIGERIA, SANTOS RESPECTS INTERVIEW

Ronaldo began his second spell at United under then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before the latter was sacked four months after signing a new contract. Speaking on that, Ronaldo proclaimed, “I love Solskjaer. I think he was a top person because what I keep inside my heart is the heart of the person, and for me, Ole is a top person.”

“Coach? Of course, he didn’t look for what he wanted. It’s hard to assume after Sir Alex Ferguson, but I think he did a good job and needed more time. I don’t doubt that he will be a good coach in the future, but it was a good experience. Even though it was a short period, I was so pleased to work for him,” added Ronaldo.

ALSO READ: Does Sporting CP have room for Man United outcast Ronaldo? President Varandas sends strong message

While Solskjaer was temporarily replaced by Ralf Ragnick, who was later supposed to take over as the sporting director of United, Ronaldo opined, “To sack Ole Solskjaer, you should bring a top manager, not sports director.”