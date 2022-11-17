Qatar World Cup 2022: Ronaldo ruled out of warm-up tie vs Nigeria, Santos respects interview

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ahead of the WC in Qatar, Portugal is scheduled to play a warm-up game against Nigeria. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of the tie, while Fernando Santos has respected his explosive interview.

Image credit: Getty

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the news of late for his explosive interview with renowned football journalist Piers Morgan related to his current club Manchester United. However, he is currently focused on preparing ahead of Portugal's stint in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, starting Sunday. Before the tournament gets underway, the Navigators are scheduled to play a warm-up game against Nigeria. However, as confirmed by Portuguese head coach Fernando Santos, Ronnie has been ruled out of the tie because of illness. However, the former added that he respected the latter's interview, as he did not say anything against his national side. He supposedly received a frosty reception from some Portuguese teammates, including club teammate Bruno Fernandes.

Image credit: Getty

"Ronaldo has gastritis and did not train today to recover and rest. It's a condition that doesn't help much, as it affects the players. They lose a lot of liquid, and they weaken. He won't be ready for tomorrow," Santos confirmed during a press conference before Thursday's warm-up, reports FotMob. ALSO READ: Does Sporting CP have room for Man United outcast Ronaldo? President Varandas sends strong message

Image credit: Getty