    Gakpo not bothered by Man United links; van Dijk's advice irks Red Devils supporters

    Cody Gakpo has been subject to heavy transfer links to Manchester United and Real Madrid. While the Dutchman is not bothered by it, his national teammate Virgil van Dijk has come up with some advice that has irked the Red Devils fans.

    First Published Dec 4, 2022, 5:09 PM IST

    Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo has put on a dazzling show for his national side in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, having reached the quarterfinals. Consequently, he has been linked to a move from his present club, Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, to English giants Manchester United and reigning European and Spanish champion Real Madrid. The Dutchman is currently wholly focused on the WC and is not thinking about his club's future, while he intends to continue with the Lightbulbs. However, his national teammate Virgil van Dijk feels that the Red Devils are not at the same level as Los Blancos, which has irked the fans of United.

    Addressing his United links, Gakpo told The Athletic, "I have to be honest, I am not thinking about that now. I am focused on the tournament and want to keep performing well to keep helping the team. Hopefully, we can think about other things when we become world champions. I try to keep focused, and the other players don't speak about that."

    Gakpo also spoke to De Telegraaf on the topic last week and expressed, "As it stands now, I will still be playing for PSV after the winter break. But, as I said before the start of the World Cup, we will see what will happen." Meanwhile, van Djik remarked, "Are Manchester United and Real Madrid on the same level? No disrespect, not at all."

    "I think he has that next step in him. I feel like it could happen, whether in the winter or the summer or next year; time will tell. He is a great boy who works hard and is very talented, and definitely, there is more in him. We are so pleased he is doing so well for us. Long may it continue," added van Djik.

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2022, 5:09 PM IST
