Christian Eriksen 'verbally agrees' to join Manchester United; fans laud Erik ten Hag

Christian Eriksen, who is a free agent after his short-term contract at Brentford expired, has reportedly agreed to join Manchester United.

Although all eyes remain on iconic striker Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford, Manchester United fans will have something to cheer about as reports suggest Christian Eriksen has 'verbally accepted' to join the Red Devils this summer.

The playmaker from Denmark, whose short-term contract with Brentford expired, is now a free agent and is reported to have informed United that he is prepared to accept their three-year contract offer. The 30-year-old would then have to pass a medical exam to join Erik ten Hag's team formally.

Although this is typical for all recruits, and there won't be any issues, Eriksen's past makes it a challenging obstacle to overcome.

At Euro 2020, the Danish international suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field. He had an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator installed, which prevented him from continuing his career with his previous club, Inter Milan, due to Serie A regulations.

Before he signed with Brentford, the Italian team consented to end their contract. He joined the team in the second part of the previous campaign and appeared in the Premier League 11 times, scoring once.

Eriksen formerly played for Tottenham Hotspur from 2013 to 2020. He appeared in 226 Premier League games and contributed 51 goals to the north London team. At Ajax, he began his senior year.

