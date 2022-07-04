Gabriel Jesus reveals being a Henry fan after signing for Arsenal; Gunners on cloud No.9

Four-time Premier League winner Gabriel Jesus was officially signed by Arsenal from Manchester City on Monday on a long-term contract worth an estimated 45 million pounds, with add-ons. The 25-year-old joined Etihad in January 2017 and made 236 appearances for the first squad while scoring 95 goals.

During his time in the northwest, the Brazilian forward won four Premier League championships, one FA Cup, and three EFL Cups. Jesus will now team up with former City assistant Mikel Arteta and become the first striker the Arsenal manager has hired since taking over in north London in December 2019.

"I'm very excited. The club has done a tremendous job to recruit a player of this stature. I know Gabriel personally very well, and we all know him well from his time in the Premier League and being really successful here," Arteta said.

"This is a position that's been on our radar for a long time now and we have managed to get a player that we all wanted, so I'm really happy," the Arsenal boss added.

"I followed Arsenal when I was young because of Thierry Henry. Obviously, I didn't follow too many European teams but when I saw some of the players that played here, I was like 'wow, this club is big'," Jesus said after signing for the north London club.

"When I played against Arsenal I was looking at the Emirates and it was a very good stadium, so I am excited to play here. I am so happy to sign for this big club. Since day one when I knew I could come to play for Arsenal, I was happy," the Brazilian added.

"I know the staff. I know some players, the Brazilian ones. I know there are a lot of top players. They are young and I am still young as well, so I am so happy to be here to help. I come to help, to learn as well and to try to do my best," Gabriel concluded.

After Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette left Arsenal in the winter and summer, Jesus is now expected to lead the line for Arsenal despite never starting more than 22 games in a Premier League season. In addition, Eddie Nketiah, a striker for Arsenal, signed a new contract this summer, making him a rival for Jesus' starting spot.

The Brazilian, who will play with the number nine, joins American goalkeeper Matt Turner and creative midfielder Fábio Vieira from Porto as Arsenal's third newcomers.

Gunners took to Twitter to express their excitement over the formal announcement. Here's a look at some of the reactions: