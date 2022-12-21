'Champions League, here we come': PSG fans applaud Mbappe's return just 3 days after World Cup 2022 defeat

Just three days after France lost to Argentina at the Qatar World Cup 2022 finals, Kylian Mbappe has returned to Camp des Loges to resume training with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Mbappe scored eight goals at the Qatar World Cup 2022, including a sensational hat-trick during Sunday's grand finale at Lusail Stadium. The PSG star won the hearts of millions with his stellar show at the showpiece event and believes that the striker has all the ingredients to become one of the greatest of all time.

With Argentina supporters still celebrating Lionel Messi and Co.'s World Cup victory, fans expected Mbappe to take his time before he returned for the team's Ligue 1 and Champions League campaign. However, the 24-year-old surprised many as he showed up for training unexpectedly. The forward also met with PSG boss Christophe Galtier, and the club shared photos of their warm interaction.

The former AS Monaco forward was expected to be absent from PSG's match against Strasbourg on Wednesday, but his early return meant he could feature in the tie.

"Big mentality to already be back training when you played 6 games, including the final," noted one PSG fan on Twitter, while another added, "Mentality. It's rare to find these days. It's only been 3 days since that final. Most would take a leave of absence for 2 weeks." A third fan noted, "He's winning the Champions League isn't he after that WC loss."

Meanwhile, some fans also trolled those players who are still on break and have not returned to training after their World Cup campaign in Qatar.

