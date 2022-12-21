Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Champions League, here we come': PSG fans applaud Mbappe's return just 3 days after World Cup 2022 defeat

    Just three days after France lost to Argentina at the Qatar World Cup 2022 finals, Kylian Mbappe has returned to Camp des Loges to resume training with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 21, 2022, 5:08 PM IST

    Three days after France's heartbreaking loss to Argentina at the Qatar World Cup 2022 final, Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe returned to Camp des Loges on Wednesday to resume training with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The French sensation, who turned 24 yesterday, stated that he was feeling 'better' upon his arrival at the Parisian club's training centre.

    Mbappe scored eight goals at the Qatar World Cup 2022, including a sensational hat-trick during Sunday's grand finale at Lusail Stadium. The PSG star won the hearts of millions with his stellar show at the showpiece event and believes that the striker has all the ingredients to become one of the greatest of all time.

    Also read: Can Mbappe reach the level of Messi and Ronaldo? Here's what Rooney wants PSG star to do first

    With Argentina supporters still celebrating Lionel Messi and Co.'s World Cup victory, fans expected Mbappe to take his time before he returned for the team's Ligue 1 and Champions League campaign. However, the 24-year-old surprised many as he showed up for training unexpectedly. The forward also met with PSG boss Christophe Galtier, and the club shared photos of their warm interaction.

    Also read: 'Why is Messi silent?': Mbappe fans fume as Argentina's Martinez continues to mock PSG star's World Cup loss

    The former AS Monaco forward was expected to be absent from PSG's match against Strasbourg on Wednesday, but his early return meant he could feature in the tie.

    "Big mentality to already be back training when you played 6 games, including the final," noted one PSG fan on Twitter, while another added, "Mentality. It's rare to find these days. It's only been 3 days since that final. Most would take a leave of absence for 2 weeks." A third fan noted, "He's winning the Champions League isn't he after that WC loss."

    Meanwhile, some fans also trolled those players who are still on break and have not returned to training after their World Cup campaign in Qatar.

    Also read: Revealed: What did French President Macron tell Mbappe after Qatar World Cup 2022 heartbreak

    Here's a look at some of the reactions on the micro-blogging site:

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2022, 5:08 PM IST
