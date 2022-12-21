Can Mbappe reach the level of Messi and Ronaldo? Here's what Rooney wants PSG star to do first

Despite losing to Argentina at the Qatar World Cup 2022 finals, France's star Kylian Mbappe has gained immense praise for his stellar show at the showpiece event. However, Wayne Rooney believes the PSG sensation must seek a new club in order to reach the level of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Despite losing to Argentina at the Qatar World Cup 2022, France's Kylian Mbappe has won the hearts of millions of football enthusiasts worldwide. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star scored a sensational hat-trick in the grand finale on Sunday at Doha's Lusail stadium to level the scores 3-3 at the extra time but sadly ended up losing to Lionel Messi and Co. on penalties (4-2). Following the tournament, former England legend Wayne Rooney has provided insights on what the 24-year-old sensation must do to take his game to the level of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Also read: 'Why is Messi silent?': Mbappe fans fume as Argentina's Martinez continues to mock PSG star's World Cup loss

Image Credit: Getty Images

According to Rooney, the PSG star must look for a different club to reach his full potential. The former Manchester United striker believes Mbappe needs to play in a solid league to be regarded as one of the greatest and not settle for playing in Ligue 1. The DC United coach also revealed which two teams, according to him, the young striker must consider moving to.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"I think he (Mbappe) needs to leave that club and go to the PL," Rooney told Sports 18. "PSG is a massive club, but I think he's done everything he can in Ligue 1. Maybe a Manchester United or Real Madrid. If he needs to reach the level of Messi and Ronaldo, I think he needs to join Manchester United or Real Madrid," the former England star added. Also read: Revealed: What did French President Macron tell Mbappe after Qatar World Cup 2022 heartbreak

Image Credit: Getty Images

Getting Mbappe out of Parc des Prince will take a lot of work for any club. Earlier this year, the striker rejected an offer to join Real Madrid and instead signed a three-year contract with the Parisian club that runs till 2025. It would take a mega offer to get PSG to even come to the negotiating table.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mbappe was persuaded to reject Los Blancos in favour of extending his stay in France with an eye-watering contract renewal. The fact that the 24-year-old represented PSG at the 2022 World Cup was significant for Qatar, but now that the competition is done, they might be more open to considering bids. Also read: Mbappe breaks his silence with a 3-word message after France's loss to Argentina at World Cup 2022 final

Image Credit: Getty Images