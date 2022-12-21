'Why is Messi silent?': Mbappe fans fume as Argentina's Martinez continues to mock PSG star's World Cup loss

Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez continued to taunt Kylian Mbappe on his 24th birthday on Tuesday by holding a baby doll with the French star's face on it during their Qatar World Cup 2022 victory parade around Buenos Aires.

He may be one of the heroes of Argentina's epic Qatar World Cup 2022 victory, but goalkeeper Emilian Martinez has become an 'embarrassment' as he continues to 'shamefully' mock France and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe following France's loss at the showpiece tournament on Sunday.

During Argentina's World Cup victory parade through Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Martinez made fun of Mbappe on his 24th birthday by brandishing a baby doll with the PSG star's face.

To make matters worse, Martinez raised the Mbappe doll while standing next to the PSG star's teammate Lionel Messi as the two enjoyed Argentina's victory against France on penalties.

Argentina stars, including Golden Ball winner Messi and Golden Glove winner Martinez, spent the day parading the World Cup trophy around the capital before it was abandoned due to security fears as onlookers jumped into the victory bus.

Martinez was a significant factor in Argentina's victory at Doha's Lusail Stadium on Sunday night. The goalkeeper made a sensational save at the end of extra-time to deny Randal Kolo Muani from scoring France's 4th goal. Meanwhile, he also denied Kinglsey Coman in the penalty shootout to inspire Argentina to their first World Cup glory since 1986.

Despite Martinez being one of the first people to console Mbappe after France's heartbreaking loss at the World Cup 2022, the Aston Villa keeper cruelly ridiculed the 24-year-old star by requesting a moment of quiet for the French striker.

The Argentine goalkeeper also made a lewd gesture when he received the Golden Glove trophy. He was seen holding the glove over his crotch and making an obscene gesture. Martinez later explained that he did so due to French spectators jeering him during Argentina's exciting victory in the final.

The goalkeeper's constant gesture to mock Mbappe has now irked fans of the French star and football experts and enthusiasts. Most irked and outraged Mbappe fans asked why Messi, standing next to Martinez during Argentina's victory parade, did not stop the goalkeeper from mocking his PSG teammate.

Some France and Mbappe fans are just livid that a few players from Argentina and supporters of the World Cup champions have gone overboard in insulting the 24-year-old forward through shameful gestures. One cannot forget that Mbappe's late hat trick brought France into the game, and if it hadn't been for the missed opportunities in the penalty shootout, the World Cup 2022 final ending could have been a different one.

"The worst, for me, is not the new insult of Martinez, a jerk. The worst is Messi, leader of his selection, and teammate of Mbappé in the club, who quietly tolerates this in the middle of a parade. What an incredible lack of class from a great player. More so big," noted one fan on Twitter.

Another fan added, "A hypocrite, a run-of-the-mill and a bad winner. All of this encompasses Dibu Martínez. First he "comforts" Mbappe when he is in front of him, and then he makes fun of him. Shame on a footballer."

A third fan noted, "Martinez doing his best to be ranked among the worst winners. Such bizarre behavior. Strange after the Holland game, the weird thing with the glove and some type of obsession with Mbappe who put three past him."

