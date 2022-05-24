Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Champions League final: Special ball for Real Madrid vs Liverpool blockbuster unveiled

    The Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool will take place on May 28 in Paris.

    Paris, First Published May 24, 2022, 4:01 PM IST

    The Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on May 28 in Paris is expected to be a treat for football enthusiasts globally.  And to mark the occasion at Stade de France between two of European football's powerhouses, EFA has unveiled the official ball that will be used for the grand finale.

    The silver and white Adidas design also features a 'Peace' stamp in solidarity with the nation of Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

    After missing out on the unprecedented quadruple milestone over the weekend, Liverpool will hope to end the season with the most critical silverware as they aim to banish the ghosts of that 2018 night in Kyiv.

    Meanwhile, after clinching its 35th La Liga crown, Real Madrid will also be desperate to make a name for themselves on the biggest stage in the game and carve out their page in the annuls of Madrid folklore.

    Who will be finding the net with the new Champions League final ball come Saturday night? Time will tell.

    Also read: PSG star Mbappe's Real Madrid snub doesn't bother boss Ancelotti; focus on UCL final

    Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti addressed the media ahead of the May 28 showpiece event and said that the entire team is enthusiastic and looking forward to the grand finale.

    "The entire squad is in great shape and is full of enthusiasm. Marcelo has a little problem, but he will be fine. Our motivation is great. It is the biggest game in world football. This club has reached its fifth final in eight years," Ancelotti said.

    "All of us Madridistas are proud of this club. We should enjoy it and prepare well. Now we are calm, there's a good atmosphere. The closer we get to the game, the more the worries will come, but that's normal," the Italian added.

    "The coaching staff and the players have worked hard to bring a great atmosphere to this club. When people come to work here they're happy. When that's the case at your work you do your best work," the Real Madrid boss remarked.

    Also read: Is Liverpool's Salah the 'best in the world'? Real Madrid boss Ancelotti delivers verdict

    Last Updated May 24, 2022, 4:01 PM IST
