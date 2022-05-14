Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Liverpool's Salah the 'best in the world'? Real Madrid boss Ancelotti delivers verdict

    First Published May 14, 2022, 9:21 PM IST

    Liverpool star Mohamed Salah recently made headlines for claiming that he's ahead of everyone else in his position. And now Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has delivered his verdict on the right winger's claim.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ahead of the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, the Reds' star player Mohamed Salah hit the headlines recently when he claimed that he is the 'best player' in his position. The Los Blancos' manager Carlo Ancelotti has given his verdict on the right-winger's claim.

    Also read: FA Cup final: Will Chelsea thwart Liverpool's bid for quadruple and salvage season with trophy?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Egyptian, who has enjoyed yet another prolific campaign, had netted 30 goals and racked up 16 assists across all competitions from 48 games. Salah's brilliant form has been one of the driving forces behind Liverpool's bid for an unprecedented quadruple.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "If you compare me with any player in my position, not only in my team but in the world, you will find that I am the best," Salah told BeIN Sports.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    And now Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has seconded the Liverpool star's claim, stating that Salah's assessment of himself was correct. "Salah has said that in his position he is the best in the world, and I think he is right. I agree with him. In his position, yes, he is the best in the world," the Italian said.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Salah is a right-winger by trade, and no player operating from that position boasts more than his goal-tally. The Egypt international is also Premier League's top goal-scorer with 22 strikes and leads the race for the Golden Boot this season.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    A battle for the Ballon d'Or is also brewing between Salah and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, who has been sensational this season. Both players will hope to lead their team to a European championship on May 28 at Stade de France, Paris.

    Also read: 'Karim Ballon d'Or': Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior rechristens Benzema after Champions League thriller

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Los Blancos, who have already clinched their 35th record La Liga title, will face Cadiz on Sunday, while Liverpool will take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

