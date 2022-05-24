PSG star Mbappe's Real Madrid snub doesn't bother boss Ancelotti; focus on UCL final

PSG star Kylian Mbappe signed a contract extension of three years on Saturday, snubbing Real Madrid once again.

Ahead of the Champions League final against Liverpool on May 28 in Paris, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti broke his silence over the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga, one of the hottest football topics this year summer. Also read: Irked Real Madrid fans to PSG's Ethan Mbappe: Don't follow your brother's footsteps

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star, who was heavily linked to the Los Blancos for months, announced his decision to stay with the Ligue 1 champions for the next three years and signed a contract till 2025 ahead of the club's last game of the season against Metz on Saturday.

While most Real Madrid fans continue to lash out at the Frenchman for rejecting a move to Santiago Bernabeu, the team's manager appears to be unfazed by all the drama surrounding Mbappe's decision.

The Italian tactician, who currently has his attention locked on the UCL final due to take place at Stade de France, told a pre-match press conference that the team respects Mbappe's decision and right now, the focus remains on the big day on May 28.

"We respect Kylian Mbappe's decision. We have something big coming up, which is the final, and that's all we care about. I don't want to talk about footballers who don't belong to Real Madrid. What we have to think about is preparing well for the final," the Real Madrid boss said. Also read: 'Love you Man City': Aguero sends heart-filled message after Premier League glory

Ancelotti will be hoping to clinch his fourth European Cup and second with the Spanish giants in Paris. Ahead of the crucial game, the Italian spoke about the rivalry that Liverpool's Mohamed Salah sparked after declaring that he has unfinished business against the Los Blancos following their 2018 final loss in Kyiv.

"Physically, Liverpool is one of the best sides in the world, and they also have great individual quality. They're a huge club. Mo Salah wants revenge? [laughs] Well, Madrid also lost a final to Liverpool in Paris, and we might want revenge for that!" the Italian said.

"I don't want another comeback against Liverpool, no, no [laughs]. I have a lot of respect for them, and it's going to be an entertaining final. Maybe Liverpool is favourites, but some will have us as the favourites. It's going to be a very tight final," Ancelotti added.

"We have met many times. In 1984 I was injured, and it was a tragedy to lose the final with Roma. It was also a tragedy in 2005. I had my revenge in 2007, and now I have that chance again… it is a club that I respect a lot," the Real Madrid boss remarked.

