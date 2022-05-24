Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PSG star Mbappe's Real Madrid snub doesn't bother boss Ancelotti; focus on UCL final

    First Published May 24, 2022, 3:38 PM IST

    PSG star Kylian Mbappe signed a contract extension of three years on Saturday, snubbing Real Madrid once again.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ahead of the Champions League final against Liverpool on May 28 in Paris, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti broke his silence over the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga, one of the hottest football topics this year summer.

    Also read: Irked Real Madrid fans to PSG's Ethan Mbappe: Don't follow your brother's footsteps

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star, who was heavily linked to the Los Blancos for months, announced his decision to stay with the Ligue 1 champions for the next three years and signed a contract till 2025 ahead of the club's last game of the season against Metz on Saturday.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    While most Real Madrid fans continue to lash out at the Frenchman for rejecting a move to Santiago Bernabeu, the team's manager appears to be unfazed by all the drama surrounding Mbappe's decision.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Italian tactician, who currently has his attention locked on the UCL final due to take place at Stade de France, told a pre-match press conference that the team respects Mbappe's decision and right now, the focus remains on the big day on May 28.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "We respect Kylian Mbappe's decision. We have something big coming up, which is the final, and that's all we care about. I don't want to talk about footballers who don't belong to Real Madrid. What we have to think about is preparing well for the final," the Real Madrid boss said.

    Also read: 'Love you Man City': Aguero sends heart-filled message after Premier League glory

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ancelotti will be hoping to clinch his fourth European Cup and second with the Spanish giants in Paris. Ahead of the crucial game, the Italian spoke about the rivalry that Liverpool's Mohamed Salah sparked after declaring that he has unfinished business against the Los Blancos following their 2018 final loss in Kyiv.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Physically, Liverpool is one of the best sides in the world, and they also have great individual quality. They're a huge club. Mo Salah wants revenge? [laughs] Well, Madrid also lost a final to Liverpool in Paris, and we might want revenge for that!" the Italian said.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I don't want another comeback against Liverpool, no, no [laughs]. I have a lot of respect for them, and it's going to be an entertaining final. Maybe Liverpool is favourites, but some will have us as the favourites. It's going to be a very tight final," Ancelotti added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "We have met many times. In 1984 I was injured, and it was a tragedy to lose the final with Roma. It was also a tragedy in 2005. I had my revenge in 2007, and now I have that chance again… it is a club that I respect a lot," the Real Madrid boss remarked.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I've spent two years in Liverpool with the other team, Everton. Last year we won the derby at Anfield after 21 years. Bob Paisley has won three Champions Leagues like Zizou and me. My Milanese friends have asked me to win, so they don't equal Milan's seven Champions League trophies record," Ancelotti concluded.

    Also read: Is Liverpool's Salah the 'best in the world'? Real Madrid boss Ancelotti delivers verdict

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ISL Indian Super League: Manchester United to own East Bengal FC? Here is what Sourav Ganguly has said-ayh

    Manchester United to own East Bengal FC? Here's what Sourav Ganguly has said

    Odisha becomes first Indian state to launch Olympic Values Education Programme OVEP-ayh

    Olympic Values Education Programme launched across India, inaugural project in Odisha

    tennis Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic intends to play 'dream' Grand Slam in 'lose-lose' situation snt

    Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic intends to play 'dream' Grand Slam in 'lose-lose' situation

    tennis French Open 2022 Rafael Nadal fans elated as 'King of Clay' cruises into second round snt

    French Open 2022: Nadal fans elated as 'King of Clay' cruises into second round

    tennis Naomi Osaka crashes out of French Open 2022 considers skipping Wimbledon snt

    Naomi Osaka crashes out of French Open 2022; considers skipping Wimbledon

    Recent Stories

    Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC judge recuses from hearing plea in 2007 case involving Dileep drb

    Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC judge recuses from hearing plea in 2007 case involving Dileep

    Proud of you brought tears to my eyes Arvind Kejriwal on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann s action gcw

    'Proud of you, brought tears to my eyes': Arvind Kejriwal on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's action

    ED investigation links Nawab Malik with D-company - adt

    ED investigation links Nawab Malik with D-company

    ISL Indian Super League: Manchester United to own East Bengal FC? Here is what Sourav Ganguly has said-ayh

    Manchester United to own East Bengal FC? Here's what Sourav Ganguly has said

    Thousands of Russians chant 'f**k the war' at concert in St Petersburg; video goes viral snt

    Thousands of Russians chant 'f**k the war' at concert in St Petersburg; video goes viral

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon