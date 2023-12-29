Carlo Ancelotti extends stay at Real Madrid; ends speculation of becoming Brazil's coach

Putting an end to speculations surrounding his potential role as Brazil's new head coach, Carlo Ancelotti has extended his tenure with Real Madrid. The 64-year-old tactician has officially signed a contract that secures his presence in the Spanish capital until June 2026. Despite intense links with the Brazil job in recent months, Ancelotti has chosen to prolong his second stint at the Santiago Bernabeu for a minimum of another two seasons.

During his time at Real, the Italian has presided over a period of remarkable success, clinching two Champions League titles, two Copa del Reys, two Club World Cups, and a LaLiga title. Currently positioned to contend for another league title this season, Real leads Girona on goal difference at the summit of the table as the new year begins.

Carlo Ancelotti stands out as the sole coach to have claimed victory in four European Cups, boasting the highest number of wins in the history of this prestigious competition with 118 triumphs. Additionally, he holds the distinction of being the first coach to conquer the five major European Leagues, namely Italy, England, France, Germany, and Spain.

Also Read: Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham shows off his batting skills; video goes viral (WATCH)

Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Petr Kratky delighted as Mumbai City FC dominates Chennaiyin FC with a 3-0 win