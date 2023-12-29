Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Carlo Ancelotti extends stay at Real Madrid; ends speculation of becoming Brazil's coach

    Carlo Ancelotti has dismisses rumours of taking over as Brazil's head coach by extending his contract with Real Madrid. 

    Football Carlo Ancelotti extends stay at Real Madrid; ends speculation of becoming Brazil's coach osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 6:01 PM IST

    Putting an end to speculations surrounding his potential role as Brazil's new head coach, Carlo Ancelotti has extended his tenure with Real Madrid. The 64-year-old tactician has officially signed a contract that secures his presence in the Spanish capital until June 2026. Despite intense links with the Brazil job in recent months, Ancelotti has chosen to prolong his second stint at the Santiago Bernabeu for a minimum of another two seasons.

    During his time at Real, the Italian has presided over a period of remarkable success, clinching two Champions League titles, two Copa del Reys, two Club World Cups, and a LaLiga title. Currently positioned to contend for another league title this season, Real leads Girona on goal difference at the summit of the table as the new year begins.

    Carlo Ancelotti stands out as the sole coach to have claimed victory in four European Cups, boasting the highest number of wins in the history of this prestigious competition with 118 triumphs. Additionally, he holds the distinction of being the first coach to conquer the five major European Leagues, namely Italy, England, France, Germany, and Spain.

    Also Read: Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham shows off his batting skills; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Petr Kratky delighted as Mumbai City FC dominates Chennaiyin FC with a 3-0 win

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 6:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham shows off his batting skills; video goes viral (WATCH) osf

    Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham shows off his batting skills; video goes viral (WATCH)

    cricket Mitchell Starc gifts his shoes to young fan after Australia's victory against Pakistan (WATCH) osf

    Mitchell Starc gifts his shoes to young fan after Australia's victory against Pakistan (WATCH)

    cricket IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Dean Elgar to lead South Africa in farewell Test against India osf

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Dean Elgar to lead South Africa in farewell Test against India

    Viral Video: Go to Pakistan once for the food, suggests MS Dhoni to a fan; sparks social media outrage (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Go to Pakistan once for the food, suggests MS Dhoni to a fan; sparks social media outrage (WATCH)

    2023 belongs to Pat Cummins: Australian captain's odyssey to glory in one of cricket's monumental year snt

    2023 belongs to Pat Cummins: Australian captain's odyssey to glory in one of cricket's monumental year

    Recent Stories

    Imran Khan's PTI granted jail meetings for election planning: Islamabad High Court decision AJR

    Imran Khan's PTI granted jail meetings for election planning: Islamabad High Court decision

    WATCH Purported video showcasing demolition of mosque in China goes viral; sparks outburst snt

    WATCH: Purported video showcasing demolition of mosque in China goes viral; sparks outburst

    ULFA pro-talks faction seals historic agreement with Centre, Assam govt in Amit Shah's presence AJR

    ULFA pro-talks faction seals historic agreement with Centre, Assam govt in Amit Shah's presence (WATCH)

    The Archies' actor Vedang Raina says THIS about dating rumors with Khushi Kapoor SHG

    'The Archies' actor Vedang Raina says THIS about dating rumors with Khushi Kapoor

    No change in Rezang La memorial Govt fact-checks claims of 'dismantling' of landmark in buffer zone

    'No change in Rezang La memorial...' Govt fact-checks claims of dismantling of landmark in buffer zone (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon