'Stop writing on cricket': Pietersen slams UK journalist over England's lack of training during ODIs vs India

After England lost white-ball series against India, Kevin Pietersen observed that England players had spent a lot of time playing golf rather than putting in hard yards in the nets.

Former England captain turned cricket commentator Kevin Pietersen slammed an UK journalist over the reasons behind England players’ lack of training during the recently concluded ODI series against India.

England suffered 0-3 series whitewash at the hands of India after losing the third and final match by 142 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, January 12. Chasing a heft 357-run target set by the Men in Blue, England were bundled out for 214 in 34.2 overs. Jos Buttler’s side also lost the T20I leg of the white-ball series against India.

With England losing the white-ball series against India, it raised concerns about their preparation for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. Kevin Pietersen observed that England players had spent a lot of time playing golf rather than putting in hard yards in the nets during the series against India. He went on to slam England players for ‘disrespecting’ Indian conditions and India.

However, Kevin Pietersen revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that he came across an article where a ‘leading’ UK journalist questioned him and Ravi Shastri on their discussion on England’s lack of training. He stated that injuries shouldn’t prevent any player from trying their approach, while urging the journalist to stop writing about cricket. He also added that the journalist should not try to fool cricket fans.

"Just got sent an article where a leading UK journo has said that Shastri & I got it wrong last night when discussing England not training. Reason - injuries and quick turnaround between games…! Do me a f*****g favour! Stop writing about cricket if you’re going to write such rubbish.” former England captain.

“Injuries are part of sport and this schedule is like every bilateral series almost ever played. Injuries are NOT stopping batters from batting against net bowlers and learning the art of playing spin.

“And that’s where they should have been to IMPROVE! Trust me on this one as it saved my career against spin! It seems the journos are in cahoots with what we’re trying to be brainwashed into believing! You won’t fool the fan with such!" he added.

England skipper Jos Buttler himself admitted that his team did not execute well despite their right approach and they were ‘outplayed’ by India.

Kevin Pietersen ‘gobsmacked’ over England’s lack of training

Before coming across an article, Kevin Pietersen revealed that he was shocked to know that England did not have a single net session since losing the first ODI. He stated that Joe Root was the only player to have a net session in the ODI series, adding that one player training alone cannot address England’s woes in the series. The former England captain stated that he was sad that England players didn’t improve their game despite being beaten in Nagpur.

“I’m sorry, but I am absolutely gobsmacked that England did not have ONE team practice session since losing the 1st ODI and losing the T20 series. How can this be? Seriously, how?” Pietersen wrote on X.

“I believe Joe Root was the only player to have a net this series, post Nagpur. There isn’t a single sportsman on this planet who can honestly say that they’d improve without practicing whilst they’re getting beaten.

“There also cannot be one player in that England side that can sit on the plane leaving India and saying to themselves, they did everything they can to try to help England win. And for that, I am actually incredibly sad this evening.” he added.

“Losing is fine if you’re giving your best to improve everyday and if England didn’t train during this series then they didn’t try. Heartbreaking for any England fan!” he concluded

England didn't have an ideal whiteball series against India despite having their players in the squad, including the likes of Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Phil Salt and to name a few.

After the white-ball series, England will be travelling to Dubai from there they will travel to Lahore for the Champions Trophy 2025. Jos Buttler’s side will begin their campaign against Australia on February 22.

