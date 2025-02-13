Champions League: Wayne Rooney questions Guardiola's 'strange' decision after Man City defeat to Real Madrid

Manchester City yet again suffered a defeat at the hands of Real Madrid, continuing their struggles against the Spanish giants in the Champions League. 

Champions League: Wayne Rooney questions Guardiola's strange decision after Man City defeat to Real Madrid HRD
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Feb 13, 2025, 1:54 PM IST

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has questioned Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola ‘strange’ decision after the side’s defeat to Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League knockout playoffs at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, January 11. 

Manchester City yet again suffered a defeat at the hands of Real Madrid, continuing their struggles against the Spanish giants in the Champions League. City were leading 2-1 until the 86th minute when Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz scored an equalizer. Then, Jude Bellingham netted a winning goal in the last minute to ensure that Real Madrid secure a crucial away win before the Champions League. Apart from Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe too chipped in by netting a goal in the 60th minute to equal the score 1-1.

Also read: Champions League: End of Man City's glory days? Real Madrid's late comeback exposes their decline

Manchester City's struggles in the ongoing season has further raised the concerns about the ability to reclaim their Champions League triumph, which they first and last won in 2022. Pep Guardiola’s side has been hit with injury setbacks, with Podri, Jack Gearlish, Oscar Bobb, Nico Gonzalez, and Ruben Dias being on the sidelines due to respective injuries. The injury setbacks have given a big headache to Pep Guardiola, who is trying to navigate through a challenging phase while keeping the City’s hopes alive to win the European and domestic titles. 

Wayne Rooney on ‘strange decision’ by Pep Guardiola 

Wayne Rooney questioned Pep Guardiola for his decision to allow Kyle Walker to leave Manchester City and move on loan to AC Milan. Walker left the Etihad stadium to explore new opportunities elsewhere and signed a loan deal with the Italian club last month. He is likely to be a permanent player for AC Milan after end of the ongoing season. 

“I think you see the importance of Kyle Walker over the last, you know, seven or eight years for Manchester City.” Rooney told TNT Sports after the match. 

“I think it’s so strange to see Kyle Walker being allowed to go out on loan to AC Milan,” he added. 

Kyle Walker had been one of the vital figures in Manchester City success over the last seven years, helping the side clinch six consecutive Premier League titles from 2019 to 2024 and a Champions League triumph in 2023. Before his departure from Etihad Stadium, Walker did not feature in four matches. Walker captained Manchester City last season, where they clinched Premier League and finished as quarter-finalist in the Champions League. 

Also read: Arsenal's title hopes hang by a thread as Havertz injury deepens crisis - is Arteta to blame?

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bumrah Champions Trophy 2025 omission raises eyebrows: Is IPL 2025 fitness for MI the real reason snt

Bumrah's Champions Trophy 2025 omission raises eyebrows: Is IPL 2025 fitness for MI the real reason?

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru name Rajat Patidar as captain for new season HRD

IPL 2025: Not Virat Kohli! Royal Challengers Bengaluru name Rajat Patidar as captain for new season

PAK vs SA: Pakistan and South Africas run-fest in Karachi hints at high-scoring Champions Trophy 2025 HRD

PAK vs SA: Pakistan and South Africa's run-fest in Karachi hints at high-scoring Champions Trophy 2025

We haven't executed well: Jos Buttler admits England 'outplayed' by India after 3-0 series defeat HRD

'We haven't executed well': Jos Buttler admits England 'outplayed' by India after 3-0 series defeat

We wanted him desperately: Gambhir reacts to Bumrah being ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 HRD

'We wanted him desperately': Gambhir reacts to Bumrah being ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025

Recent Stories

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha key highlights AJR

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha – Key highlights

Vayve Eva: India's first solar car launch- Know price, range, features, and more details NTI

Vayve Eva: India’s first solar car launch - Know price, range, features, and more details

Shocking daylight abduction of 6-year-old in MP, kidnappers blind mother with chili powder ddr

Shocking daylight abduction of 6-year-old in MP, kidnappers blind mother with chili powder (WATCH)

Kerala Assembly session disrupted as Opposition stages walkout over alleged reduction in SC/ST funds anr

Kerala Assembly session disrupted as Opposition stages walkout over alleged reduction in SC/ST funds

Champions Trophy 2025: Top 5 batsmen with most 6s ATG

Champion's Trophy 2025: Top 5 batsmen with most 6s

Recent Videos

Kiren Rijiju Dismisses Opposition Allegations in Rajya Sabha, Defends JPC Report Integrity

Kiren Rijiju Dismisses Opposition Allegations in Rajya Sabha, Defends JPC Report Integrity

Video Icon
🎵 Top 10 Jubin Nautiyal ROMANTIC Hits | KISS DAY Special 😘 | Valentine's Week Love Songs 💖

🎵 Top 10 Jubin Nautiyal ROMANTIC Hits | KISS DAY Special 😘 | Valentine's Week Love Songs 💖

Video Icon
Indian Flag Replaces US Flag at Blair House to Welcome PM Modi in Washington DC | Asianet Newsable

Indian Flag Replaces US Flag at Blair House to Welcome PM Modi in Washington DC | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Congress MPs Hold Protest In Parliament Over Wild Animal Attacks In Kerala | Asianet Newsable

Congress MPs Hold Protest In Parliament Over Wild Animal Attacks In Kerala | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Aaj Ki Raat Fame Tamannaah Bhatia Wows in Purple Saree at Rang Mandir in Bandra | Asianet Newsable

Aaj Ki Raat Fame Tamannaah Bhatia Wows in Purple Saree at Rang Mandir in Bandra | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon