Champions League: Wayne Rooney questions Guardiola's 'strange' decision after Man City defeat to Real Madrid

Manchester City yet again suffered a defeat at the hands of Real Madrid, continuing their struggles against the Spanish giants in the Champions League.

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has questioned Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola ‘strange’ decision after the side’s defeat to Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League knockout playoffs at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, January 11.

Manchester City yet again suffered a defeat at the hands of Real Madrid, continuing their struggles against the Spanish giants in the Champions League. City were leading 2-1 until the 86th minute when Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz scored an equalizer. Then, Jude Bellingham netted a winning goal in the last minute to ensure that Real Madrid secure a crucial away win before the Champions League. Apart from Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe too chipped in by netting a goal in the 60th minute to equal the score 1-1.

Also read: Champions League: End of Man City's glory days? Real Madrid's late comeback exposes their decline

Manchester City's struggles in the ongoing season has further raised the concerns about the ability to reclaim their Champions League triumph, which they first and last won in 2022. Pep Guardiola’s side has been hit with injury setbacks, with Podri, Jack Gearlish, Oscar Bobb, Nico Gonzalez, and Ruben Dias being on the sidelines due to respective injuries. The injury setbacks have given a big headache to Pep Guardiola, who is trying to navigate through a challenging phase while keeping the City’s hopes alive to win the European and domestic titles.

Wayne Rooney on ‘strange decision’ by Pep Guardiola

Wayne Rooney questioned Pep Guardiola for his decision to allow Kyle Walker to leave Manchester City and move on loan to AC Milan. Walker left the Etihad stadium to explore new opportunities elsewhere and signed a loan deal with the Italian club last month. He is likely to be a permanent player for AC Milan after end of the ongoing season.

“I think you see the importance of Kyle Walker over the last, you know, seven or eight years for Manchester City.” Rooney told TNT Sports after the match.

“I think it’s so strange to see Kyle Walker being allowed to go out on loan to AC Milan,” he added.

Kyle Walker had been one of the vital figures in Manchester City success over the last seven years, helping the side clinch six consecutive Premier League titles from 2019 to 2024 and a Champions League triumph in 2023. Before his departure from Etihad Stadium, Walker did not feature in four matches. Walker captained Manchester City last season, where they clinched Premier League and finished as quarter-finalist in the Champions League.

Also read: Arsenal's title hopes hang by a thread as Havertz injury deepens crisis - is Arteta to blame?

Latest Videos