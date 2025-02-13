IPL 2025: Not Virat Kohli! Royal Challengers Bengaluru name Rajat Patidar as captain for new season

Rajat Patidar has been part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru since 2021 and was retained by the franchise for INR 11 crore ahead of the mega IPL 2025 auction in October last year.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have appointed Rajat Patidar as the captain of the side for the IPL 2025. Despite the rumours and speculations that Virat Kohli would be back at the helm as a skipper of RCB, the franchise has opted for a fresh approach by handing over leadership duties to Patidar, who has been a consistent performer for the side in recent seasons.

Rajat Patidar has been part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (then Royal Challengers Bangalore) since 2021 and was retained by the franchise for INR 11 crore ahead of the mega IPL 2025 auction in October last year. After Faf du Plessis was released from the RCB set-up and was picked by Delhi Capitals at the auction, the franchise was looking for a new leader to steer the team for a new era.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru took to their X handle (formerly Twitter) to officially announce the appointment of Rajat Patidar as the new captain, succeeding Faf du Plessis.

“The baton has been passed, and your name has made it to the history books. It’s time for a new chapter! Let’s give the best fans in the world what they’ve been waiting for all these years.” RCB wrote on X.

With his appointment as captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajat Patidar has joined the elite list of players, including Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Daniel Vettori, Virat Kohli, Shane Watson, and Kevin Pietersen to have led the franchise in the IPL.

Rajat Patidar received appreciation from Virat Kohli

Former RCB captain and batting legend Virat Kohli congratulated Rajat Patidar for being appointed as captain of the side. It was Kohli who officially made a video announcement on the appointment of Rajat Patidar as RCB captain.

In a video posted by RCB on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Virat Kohli believes that Rajat Patidar has grown tremendously during his stint with the team over the last three years. IPL leading run-getter also promised Patidar that he and other team members will be right behind him throughout the next season.

“I'm here to inform everyone that Rajat Patidar is going to be the new captain of RCB.” Kohli said.

“Rajat firstly I want to congratulate you and wish you all the best and tell you that the way you have grown in this franchise and the way you have performed you have really made a place in the hearts of all the fans of RCB all over India and they are really excited to watch you play. This is really well deserved and to tell you that myself and the team members will be right behind you." he added.

Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2013 until he decided to step down from leadership duties after the 2021 IPL season. However, the veteran batter couldn’t lead the team to IPL title, which has been eluding them since the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Can Rajat Patidar lead RCB to IPL triumph this season?

Rajat Patidar has been with RCB set-up since the edition of the IPL 2021 and yet he couldn’t win a coveted title. Royal Challengers Bengaluru reached IPL finals thrice in 2009, 2011, and 2016, but fell short on three occasions, leaving their passionate fanbase yearning for the maiden title of the cash-rich franchise T20 league.

With a fresh start under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to end their 17-year title drought and get their hands on their elusive trophy. The RCB squad witnessed a major shuffle during the IPL 2025 Auction, where they signed new players, including the likes of Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Suyash Sharma, Nuwan Thusara, Devdutt Padikkal and to name a few.

Apart from Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli and Yash Dayal were retained for 21 crore and 5 crore, respectively.

