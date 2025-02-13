Bumrah's Champions Trophy 2025 omission raises eyebrows: Is IPL 2025 fitness for MI the real reason?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially ruled out India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah from the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to a lower back injury. While the BCCI insists the decision was purely medical, questions are now being raised about whether Bumrah is being preserved for IPL 2025 and his franchise, Mumbai Indians.

Bumrah, who underwent back surgery in 2022, sustained another stress-related injury while bowling in the final Test against Australia at Sydney. Despite undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) under the supervision of strength & conditioning trainer Rajnikanth and physio Thulasi, selectors were reportedly unwilling to take a risk on his fitness.

A BCCI source told PTI, “The report sent by NCA head Nitin Patel states that while Bumrah has completed his rehabilitation and scan reports are clear, it is uncertain whether he would be match-fit by the time the Champions Trophy begins.” The decision was taken following deliberations between chief selector Ajit Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and captain Rohit Sharma in Ahmedabad.

However, fans on social media are questioning if Bumrah’s absence from the Champions Trophy is genuinely due to fitness concerns or a strategic move to ensure his availability for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025.

IPL 2025 over national duty?

Social media erupted with mixed reactions, with many questioning the timing of the decision. "I wonder how much of an influence Mumbai Indians had on Bumrah's injury in Champions Trophy," wrote one X user.

Another added, "Good news. Mumbai Indians gave rest to Bumrah. He will be fit for IPL. After IPL he get again rest from Indian team. Soon he will stop playing for country and become permanent club player."

The move also sparked a debate about workload management, with critics alleging that the BCCI prioritizes IPL franchises over national commitments. "When IPL takes precedence over ICC. Earlier BCCI used to target ICC trophies nowadays IPL is too much important that Bumrah is rested for the Champions Trophy so that he can play IPL," retorted an X user.

Another user remarked, "Jasprit Bumrah will be made fit for IPL."

Meanwhile, Bumrah’s replacement, Harshit Rana, has been called up for the marquee event. The squad also includes mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, replacing young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is among the non-traveling reserves.

With the IPL scheduled to begin on March 21, all eyes will now be on Bumrah’s recovery and whether he returns to lead Mumbai Indians' bowling attack. If he does, it may only fuel the growing skepticism about BCCI’s injury management policies and its handling of elite fast bowlers.

Netizens react to Bumrah's omission from Champions Trophy 2025

Bumrah's Champion Trophy 2025 omission: What Gautam Gambhi said

Amidst speculations, India head coach Gautam Gambhir addressed the issue stating, "Obviously he has been ruled out. But all the details, I can't give you because it's up to the medical team to talk about that how long is he going to be out for and stuff because it's the medical team that decides at NCA."

"Obviously we wanted him desperately. We know that what he can do, he's a world-class player. But then again, some things are not in your hands. So it's an opportunity for some of the young guys, like Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh, to put their hands up and do something for the country. Sometimes these are the opportunities which you're looking for. And Harshit has been brilliant throughout the series. He's taken some important wickets. We all know what Arshdeep can deliver. So, yes, Bumrah will always be a miss. But having someone like Mohammad Shami back with his experience is always good," Gambhir added.

Champions Trophy 2025: Updated Team India squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non Travelling substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube. The three players will travel to Dubai as and when required.

