WPL 2025: Schedule, fixtures, squads, venues, format and live streaming - check all details here

Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 is all set to begin on Friday, February 14, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Gujarat Giants at the Kotambi Stadium in Vodadara.

The third edition of the Women’s Premier League will witness five teams - Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals taking on each other across four venues, the most in the history of the league. The last edition saw the tournament being played across two venues in Bengaluru and Delhi. But, the WPL 2025 has been expanded to four cities, giving the rising popularity of the tournament in India.

The Women’s Premier League 2025 will be played in Vodadara’s Kottambi Stadium, M Chinnaswamy Stadium of Bengaluru, Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The final will take place at Brabourne Stadium on March 15.

Vadodara and Lucknow are the fourth and fifth cities, respectively, that were picked by the WPL committee to host the matches in the history of the tournament, marking its debut as WPL venues and expanding the league’s reach to new heights. New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium hosted WPL matches last year, but it was not selected as a venue for this season.

WPL 2025 Format

There are 20 matches across the league stage of the tournament. Each team will play eight matches, with two teams taking on each other twice in the double round-robin format.

The top three teams at the end of the league stage of the WPL 2025 will qualify for playoffs, while the table-toppers will directly qualify for the title clash. The playoffs include only Eliminator, where the second and third-placed teams in the league stage will battle for a spot in the final. The winner of the Eliminator will face the table-toppers in the grand finale to determine the winner of the WPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians were the first champions of the Women’s Premier League in 2023. In the following edition of the tournament, Mumbai Indians could not defend their title as they lost to eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Elimination. Royal Challengers Bengaluru women’s team became the first side of Bengaluru franchise to clinch the WPL or IPL title under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana.

WPL 2025 Schedule and fixtures

Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the most number of matches, with 8 games to play at the venue, while Kottambi Stadium in Vodadara will host the first six matches. Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium will host 4 games and Brabourne Stadium of Mumbai will host four matches, including Eliminator and Final.

Vadodara fixtures

February 14: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 7:30 PM

February 15: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: 07:30 PM

February 16: - Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: 07:30 PM

February 17: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 4th Match, Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, 07:30 PM

February 18: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians: 07:30 PM

February 19: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals: 07:30 PM

Bengaluru fixtures

February 21: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians: 07:30 PM

February 22: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz: 07:30 PM

February 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz: 07:30 PM

February 25: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants: 07:30 PM

February 26: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, 11th Match: 07:30 PM

February 27: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants: 07:30 PM

February 28: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: 07:30 PM

March 1: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals: 07:30 PM

Lucknow fixtures

March 3: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants: 07:30 PM

March 6: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians: 07:30 PM

March 7: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals: 07:30 PM

March 8: UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 07:30 PM

Mumbai fixtures

March 10: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants: 07:30 PM

March 11: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 07:30 PM

March 13: TBC vs TBC, Eliminator: 07:30 PM

March 15: TBC vs TBC, Final: 07:30 PM

WPL 2025 live streaming details

Unlike the Indian Premier League, there are no afternoon and evening matches in WPL 2025 and thus, all the matches will take place at 7:30 PM. In India, all WPL 2025 matches will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network as they are the official broadcaster of the tournament. The matches will also be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as the website.

WPL 2025 squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Smriti Mandhana (C), VJ Joshitha, Richa Ghosh, Danni Wyatt, Kanika Ahuja, Sabbineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Kim Garth, Shreyanka Patil, Ellyse Perry, Prema Rawat, Georgia Wareham, Raghvi Bist, Heather Graham, Jagravi Pawar, Renuka Singh, Charlie Dean, Nuzhat Parween

Gujarat Giants

Ashleigh Gardner (C), Harleen Deol, Prakashika Naik, Beth Mooney, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Bharti Fulmali, Laura Wolvaardt, Sayali Satchare, Danielle Gibson, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Shakil, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Simran Shaikh, Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Tanuja Kanwar

Mumbai Indians

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Akshita Maheshwari, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Sajeevan Sajana, Amelia Kerr, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Sanskriti Gupta, Chloe Tryon, Nadine De Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, G. Kamalini, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Yastika Bhatia

Delhi Capitals

Meg Lanning (C), Annabel Sutherland, Minnu Mani, Shafali Verma, Arundhati Reddy, N Charani, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Nandini Kashyap, Sneha Deepthi, Jess Jonassen, Niki Prasad, Taniyaa Bhatia, Marchizanne Kapp, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu

UP Warriorz

Deepti Sharma (C), Alana King, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor, Chinelle Henry, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Kiran Navgire, Sophie Ecclestone, Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud, Tahlia Mcgrath, Chamari Athapaththu, Poonam Khemnar, Uma Chetry,Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Vrinda Dinesh

