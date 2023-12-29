ISL 2023-24: Petr Kratky delighted as Mumbai City FC dominates Chennaiyin FC with a 3-0 win

Mumbai City FC's Petr Kratky, the head coach, expressed his satisfaction with his team's remarkable 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match held at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday. While the first half of the game was closely contested, Mumbai City FC had a prime opportunity to take the lead through Lallianzuala Chhangte, who, unfortunately, struck his penalty against the crossbar. However, the dynamics of the game shifted in the second half as the Islanders took control, netting three goals.

The victory was a significant rebound for Mumbai City FC following a 2-0 loss to Kerala Blasters FC. Kratky was pleased with the positive response, securing three crucial points before the break. In a post-match press conference, he expressed, “It is always positive when you finish on a high and win the game, especially going into the break. I am very pleased with what I saw today.”

Reflecting on the match, Kratky praised the team's performance and credited both players and staff for their collective effort. Mumbai City FC's young talents, Gurkirat Singh and Vikram Partap Singh, scored crucial goals in the 80th and 90th minutes, respectively, further solidifying the team's lead. Kratky commended their utilisation of opportunities and emphasised the importance of every player in the team.

“This is what every coach wants. It is not about the starting eleven or fifteen players; it is about all players in the team,” he remarked. Kratky expressed satisfaction with Gurkirat's excellent performance but urged him to maintain hard work and seek more opportunities. Regarding Vikram, he praised both his character and football skills, stating, “We give them opportunities if the time is right and if they work hard and have a good attitude.”

Notably, Mumbai City FC achieved their fourth clean sheet of the season. Kratky highlighted the team's pre-existing defensive solidity and expressed delight in witnessing it once again. “Our defense was solid the whole season even before I came. There were three clean sheets in a row. It (Clean sheet) is very important for us. We know exactly what we want and how to defend, and if they do it and execute it well, it works,” he affirmed. “So this is the power of the team that we have. The defense was solid again, and I am very pleased with another clean sheet this season,” Kratky concluded.

