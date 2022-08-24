Barcelona unveil third kit for 2022-23: Fans rate the 'Cross of Sant Jordi' inspired jersey

Nike have finished off their trio of Barcelona 2022-23 season kits with a third jersey inspired by the Cross of Sant Jordi, which will debut tonight in the match against Manchester City at Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona has released their third kit for the 2022-23 season, and the players will debut it tonight when they host Manchester City at Camp Nou.

The Catalans chose to highlight the club's commitment to social concerns, diversity, and inclusion for their third kit, brought together with a similar minimalist style design while drawing inspiration from the 1992 Olympics for their home and away kits this season.

The third kit is a greyish-silver with the Cross of Sant Jordi running across the torso in Barcelona's red and blue colours. The Catalan club's logo is on the left side of the chest, while the Nike emblem on the right side is in black.

The Cross on the jersey commemorates the award of the Cross of Sant Jordi, given to the La Liga giants in recognition of its contributions to society, leadership in the promotion of sport, and principles relating to sport, civic responsibility, and solidarity that set it apart from other sports organisations.

For the third jersey's launch, players from the Barca Genuine Foundation team are in the foreground.

In the past, Barcelona avoided wearing white or nearly white jerseys to not clash with their bitter rivals, Real Madrid. And although the third uniform may have a touch of white to it, the club has stated that it is grey.

The Catalans will hope their brand-new kit will be very successful for them throughout the upcoming campaign.

