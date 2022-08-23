Champions League 2022-23, Group Stage Draw: Date, time in India, where to watch, teams and more

UEFA Champions League 2022-23 is around the corner and all teams gunning for the coveted glory will be glued to know their paths this week when the Group Stage draw takes place in Istanbul, Turkey. Here's all you need to know:

As football enthusiasts gear up for Europe's most prominent and grandest competitions, all eyes will be on the Champions League 2022-23 Group Stage draw set to take place on August 25 in Istanbul, Turkey. Top clubs from across the continent will aim to take the trophy from reigning champions Real Madrid.

The club led by Carlo Ancelotti won the championship last season after defeating Liverpool in the final at Stade de France. Furthermore, although there are numerous rivalries in the European top division, fans won't see Premier League teams play one another until the knockout round. This is because clubs from the same association cannot be drawn into the same group.

This season will undoubtedly include some exciting games, but how can fans follow the draw to find out who their club will face? Here is everything you need to know.

When is it?

The draw will take place on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 9:30 PM IST in Istanbul, Turkey.

Where can you watch it in India?

Fans can watch the Champions League 2022-23 Group Stage draw on the UEFA Champions League Website and YouTube Channel.

Which teams are in it?

The UCL group stage will feature 32 clubs, including holders and 14-time champions Real Madrid, split into eight groups of four. The top two teams go to the knockout stages, while the third-place team advances to the Europa League knockout stages. The teams have not all yet been confirmed, with play-offs still to have competed but here is the list of teams qualified so far:

Chelsea

Liverpool

Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur

Atletico Madrid

Barcelona

Real Madrid

Sevilla

Inter

Juventus

Milan

Napoli

Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund

Eintracht Frankfurt

Leipzig

Leverkusen

Marseille

PSG

Porto

Sporting CP

Ajax

Club Brugge

Salzburg

Celtic

Shakhtar Donetsk

What are the pots?

These, again, will change once all the teams have been confirmed.

Pot 1: Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt, Man City, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Ajax

Pot 2: Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, RB Leipzig, Tottenham

Pot 3: Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Salzburg, Shaktar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Napoli, Sporting Lisbon, Bayer Leverkusen

Pot 4: Club Brugge, Celtic

When will the fixtures be?

1. September 6 and 7, 2022

2. September 13 and 14, 2022

3. October 4 and 5, 2022

4. October 11 and 12, 2022

5. October 25 and 26, 2022

6. November 1 and 2, 2022

The UEFA awards for the previous season, including those for coach of the year and player of the year, will be presented on the same day as the group stage draw.