Arsenal triumph over Manchester United 2-1 in pre-season clash amid injury woes for Ten Hag (WATCH)

    Arsenal clinched a 2-1 victory over Manchester United in a high-energy pre-season match in Los Angeles on Saturday night, leaving Erik ten Hag with significant injury concerns just weeks before the Premier League campaign kicks off.

    First Published Jul 28, 2024, 8:59 AM IST

    Arsenal clinched a 2-1 victory over Manchester United in a high-energy pre-season match in Los Angeles on Saturday night, leaving Erik ten Hag with significant injury concerns just weeks before the Premier League campaign kicks off.

    The game, witnessed by a packed crowd, featured a mix of seasoned stars and promising young talent from both teams. Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund set the tone early, scoring a stunning opener by skillfully navigating past an Arsenal defender and firing from a tight angle. However, Hojlund’s night was cut short minutes later when he limped off the field with an apparent muscular injury, sparking worry among United supporters.

    Adding to United’s troubles, new signing Leny Yoro also exited the game due to injury shortly after Gabriel Jesus equalized for Arsenal. Yoro, who had only recently joined the squad from Lille, required extensive on-field treatment before being substituted, raising further concerns for Ten Hag’s side.

    As the match progressed, Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli emerged as the hero. Coming off the bench, Martinelli showcased his skill by slicing through the United defense and securing the winning goal in the dying minutes of the match.

    Despite Arsenal’s victory, the match ended with a pre-arranged penalty shootout, which saw Manchester United salvaging some pride with a 4-3 win after misses from Kai Havertz and Jakub Kiwior.

    The injuries to Hojlund and Yoro are particularly troubling for Manchester United, considering the injury-ridden season they endured last year. Manager Erik ten Hag had highlighted the intense physical demands of the upcoming season, labeling it a "survival of the fittest." Unfortunately, the early injuries have already disrupted his plans.

    Victor Lindelof’s absence due to a minor injury added to the defensive challenges, forcing Ten Hag to field 20-year-old Rhys Bennett alongside Harry Maguire. Despite these setbacks, midfielder Mason Mount delivered a standout performance, offering a silver lining for United’s pre-season efforts.

    Arsenal, on the other hand, appeared in fine form, showing fluidity and control in possession. Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli were particularly impressive, with the latter making a significant impact upon his introduction late in the game. Manager Mikel Arteta’s squad is expected to strengthen further with the imminent arrival of Riccardo Calafiori and the return of key players like Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka.

    As both teams prepare for the new season, Arsenal’s victory in Los Angeles highlights their readiness, while Manchester United must grapple with early injury setbacks and hope for quick recoveries to maintain their competitive edge.

