Following their World Cup 2026 semifinal victory over England, several Argentina players displayed a political banner claiming sovereignty over the Falkland Islands. The act has prompted FIFA to launch a formal investigation into this breach of its disciplinary code, which could lead to sanctions.

International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has reportedly launched a formal investigation into the Argentina players’ political statement after a thrilling FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal win over England at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 15.

Though the defending champions Argentina, reached their second successive World Cup final with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over England in the semifinal, the victory was overshadowed by controversial yet politically charged post-match celebrations. Shortly after the final whistle, several Argentina players were seen displaying a banner bearing the slogan ‘Las Malvinas son Argentinas,’ a direct reference to the sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands.

The incident has drawn widespread international attention, especially in the United Kingdom, which has called for a comprehensive investigation, with the British government emphasizing that the Falkland Islands remain a sovereign UK territory.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Was President Gianni Infantino Really Booed During Spain vs France Semifinal?

FIFA Weighs Sanctions Against Argentina

As the footballing world prepares for the high-stakes FIFA World Cup title clash at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the world governing body of football is now evaluating the gravity of the breach. Since the political banners are debarred from the pitch under FIFA's strict disciplinary code, La Albiceleste now faces the possibility of disciplinary action.

According to the report by the BBC, a FIFA official spokesperson stated that the federation is assessing the ‘match reports’ to consider the relevant circumstances before deciding on potential further steps based on the FIFA disciplinary code.

“As is standard procedure, Fifa's independent disciplinary committee is currently assessing the match reports and considering the relevant circumstances before deciding on potential further steps based on the Fifa disciplinary code." the spokesperson said in a statement.

Scroll to load tweet…

This is not the first time Argentina has faced scrutiny for such a gesture. Back in 2014, before the FIFA World Cup, the Argentine Football Association was fined £20,000 by FIFA in 2014 for displaying a similar banner before a friendly match against Slovenia.

The current controversy is far more heightened due to the stage of the event and the high-profile nature of the opponents. Since the semifinal was against England, Argentina’s political statement over the Falkland Islands has inevitably reopened deep-seated historical wounds, which have once again cast a spotlight on the volatile intersection of international sport and geopolitics.

President Milei Separates Sporting Gestures from State Policy

While the United Kingdom demanded a thorough investigation and reaffirmed that the Falkland Islands remain a sovereign UK territory, Argentina’s President offered a nuanced perspective on the controversial matter that sparked debate across international diplomatic and sporting circles.

Speaking to Radio El Observador, Milei described the players' actions as ‘understandable' and ‘valid’ expressions of national sentiment, but he was quick to draw the line between the pitch and official government strategy.

“The things that happen on the pitch are not part of diplomacy,” an Argentine President said.

“Indeed, the Malvinas are Argentine, we are going to recover them, and we're going to do it in the diplomatic field, by acting intelligently," he added.

The Falkland Islands issue between Argentina and the UK dates back decades, most notably culminating in the 1982 conflict. The sovereignty dispute remains a deeply sensitive point of contention in international relations, with Argentina maintaining a constitutional claim to the archipelago, while the United Kingdom continues to assert sovereignty over the islands.

However, things have spilled over into football, with Argentina’s post-match banner now coming under FIFA’s disciplinary scrutiny for allegedly violating regulations that inhibit political messages on the field.

Also Read: 'Olé Messi' Chants Bring Messi to Tears as Argentina Celebrate Stunning FIFA World Cup Semifinal Win (WATCH)