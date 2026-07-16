India secured five medals in the men's section at the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships. In the U-23 category, Vishvanath Suresh (50kg) and Ganga (55kg) won gold, while Vanshaj (65kg) got silver. U-19 boxers Aditya and Shubham Rajput won silver.
India Concludes Men's Campaign with 5 Medals
India concluded its campaign in the men's section at the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships with strong performances in the finals, securing two gold and one silver medal in U-23, while U-19 boxers added two silver medals in Jakarta.
U-23 Finals: Two Golds and a Silver
In the U-23 men's finals, India delivered an impressive showing with two gold medal finishes. Vishvanath Suresh (50kg) clinched gold after a closely fought 3:2 victory over Japan's Daichi Iwai, according to a press release. Ganga (55kg) also secured gold, edging past Kazakhstan's Bexulatn Boranbek by a 3:2 split decision. Vanshaj (65kg) fought valiantly in the final but settled for silver after a 4:1 loss to Uzbekistan's Ilkhomjon Ergashev.
U-19 Finals: Pair of Silvers for India
In the U-19 men's finals, Indian boxers put up spirited efforts but finished with silver medals. Aditya (55kg) went down to Uzbekistan's Elyor Rustamov by 5:0, while Shubham Rajput (90kg) lost to Uzbekistan's Asadbek Sultanboev by 5:0.
The results highlight India's strong presence in the men's competition, particularly in the U-23 category, with gold medal-winning performances against top international opponents. The Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships, held in Jakarta from July 5 to July 16, 2026, showcased the rising talent across the continent, with Indian boxers delivering commendable performances across categories. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)