Rohit Sharma's ambition to play in the 2027 World Cup clashes with the BCCI's vision for a younger squad. Reports suggest selectors have informed him he's not in their future plans, making the upcoming Lord's ODI a potentially career-defining match. The move is intended to create space for new talent like Yashasvi Jaiswal.

As the ODI series between England and India is underway, the uncertainty surrounding Rohit Sharma’s future in the format has reached a critical juncture. The former India captain and veteran batter is currently part of the ODI leg of the white-ball series against England, scoring 11 and 26 in his first two outings.

After retiring from T20Is following India's T20 World Cup triumph in 2024 and from Test cricket in 2025 after being removed as captain amid poor form, Rohit Sharma's focus has now shifted entirely to ODIs, with the aim of extending his illustrious career until the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Since retiring from Tests, the 39-year-old has featured in every ODI series, including against Australia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, and now England, underlining his determination to remain part of India's long-term 50-over plans in the lead-up to the marquee tournament.

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Could Lord’s ODI Be Rohit’s Last International Appearance?

The veteran Indian batter Rohit Sharma has already expressed his desire to play for the Men in Blue at the 2027 ODI World Cup, in what is likely to be his swansong in international cricket. However, the former India captain’s desire is now at odds with the vision of the BCCI selection committee.

According to the report by The Indian Express, a source close to the BCCI stated that the selection committee has conveyed to Rohit Sharma their decision to move on from him after the ongoing England ODI series, adding that they have left the call on his immediate future in his own hands.

“Selectors have informed Rohit he is not in their scheme of things post the England tour and they are moving on from him after this series. Though he wanted to continue, especially after working on his fitness. The selectors have left the ball in Sharma’s court to decide his future,” a BCCI source told the Indian Express.

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The report further added that the 39-year-old, who led Team India to the Champions Trophy triumph last year, spoke to the BCCI officials on the sidelines during the England ODI series, but he was not happy with the decision, given his strong desire to continue contributing to the team's success.

The selection committee reportedly acknowledged Rohit Sharma’s commitment to fitness to be in good shape for the marquee event. Still, it ultimately maintained its stance on the necessity of a squad refresh. In case the selection committee has officially decided to move on from the former India captain, the third ODI at Lord’s could be his final international appearance.

Why Do Selectors Want To Move On From Rohit Sharma?

The selection committee’s reported decision to move on from the veteran opener stems from a strategic mandate to groom a new core ahead of the 2027 World Cup. With an eye on the future, the selectors wanted to groom and provide opportunities to young talents, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is waiting in the wings.

Yashasvi has not received consistent opportunities in ODIs, despite scoring two centuries, one each against South Africa and Afghanistan. Since Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have occupied the openers' slot in the 50-over format, the 24-year-old has frequently found himself on the sidelines.

Featuring in six ODI matches, scoring 285 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 71.25, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s potential in the shorter format at the international level appears to be completely untapped, making his integration into the permanent starting XI a priority for the selectors.

With Ishan Kishan already having been integrated into the ODI setup as a second wicketkeeper-batter option in the ongoing series against England, the management is further signaling a shift toward a more dynamic, multi-dimensional squad composition.

By securing Kishan as a flexible option alongside the focus on developing top-order prospects like Jaiswal, the selectors are actively constructing a versatile bench strength. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee’s decision to move on from Rohit Sharma marks a decisive step in their strategy to overhaul the squad.

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Social Media Erupts Over Rohit's 2027 World Cup Prospects

The report on the selection committee’s decision to move on from Rohit Sharma ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup has triggered a wave of reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts divided over the veteran Indian opener’s prospects of participating in the marquee event.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed mixed reactions to the report. While many urged the selectors to allow Rohit Sharma to play one last ODI World Cup, calling him a white-ball legend who deserves a proper farewell, others backed the transition towards younger players like Yashasvi Jaiswal.

However, others felt the time had come to move on, citing Rohit Sharma's age and recent form, while some hoped he would silence his critics with a memorable knock at Lord's. Some even recalled his match-winning contributions in the last two World Cups, insisting he still had unfinished business in ODI cricket.

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Neither the Board of Control for Cricket in India nor Rohit Sharma has issued an official statement regarding the reported transition, leaving fans and pundits to speculate as the final ODI at Lord's draws near.

It remains to be seen whether the veteran batter will choose to announce his retirement following the conclusion of the Lord's fixture, or if he will continue to press his case for inclusion in future series.