In the second ODI against England, Jasprit Bumrah's explosive late-innings cameo, where he scored an unbeaten 20 off 13 balls, stole the spotlight. He smashed 18 runs in a single over against Saqib Mahmood, propelling India to a competitive total of 233 and earning the title 'Intent Merchant' from fans on social media.

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s short yet explosive cameo excited the Indian crowd during the second ODI of the three-match series against England at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday, July 16.

After being put to bat first by England captain Harry Brook, Team India was bundled out for 233, despite fifties by vice-captain Shreyas Iyer (66) and Virat Kohli (65), with Jasprit Bumrah’s late-innings assault against Saqib Mahmood providing a vital boost to an otherwise stuttering yet challenging total.

For England, Jofra Archer (3/47) and Gus Atkinson (3/50) together picked six wickets to ensure the visitors never fully broke free from the pressure. Saqib Mahmood picked up wickets while conceding 52 runs at an economy rate of 5.80 in his spell of 10 overs.

Also Read: ICC warns India's Gurnoor Brar for breaching code of conduct vs ENG

Bumrah’s Explosive Cameo Steals Spotlight

Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli might have scored half-centuries and formed a crucial 67-run stand for the fourth wicket, but what caught the attention of fans and social media analysts alike was the late-innings fireworks from Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah walked in to bat after Gurnoor Brar’s dismissal at 210/8. In the first seven balls, the pacer scored just two runs off Saqib Mahmood and Gus Atkinson. However, the 32-year-old has left England's bowling attack, especially Saqib, surprised by launching a sudden in the 43rd over of India’s innings.

Jasprit Bumrah took England's pacer to the cleaners, smashing for three fours and a six, racking up 18 runs in a single, momentum-shifting over. Before Bumrah’s carnage, the Men in Blue were at 214/8 in 42 overs, and the run rate was threatening to drop below the threshold required to reach a respectable total.

Scroll to load tweet…

Jasprit Bumrah’s explosive intervention, scoring an unbeaten 20 off 13 balls, including 3 fours and a six, not only arrested the slide but also injected a much-needed sense of urgency, ultimately propelling India to a 233-run finish, while challenging, owes much of its competitive edge to his unexpected and aggressive departure from the script.

England's bowlers were apparently unprepared for the aggressive shift from the tailender, visibly shaken as their established lines and lengths were dismantled in the blink of an eye.

‘Intent Merchant’ Takes Over: Social Media Erupts Over Bumrah’s Cameo

Jasprit Bumrah’s late cameo innings has triggered a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts hailing the pacer as the ultimate ‘Intent Merchant.’

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts hailed Bumrah's unexpected batting heroics, with one calling him ‘the batter,’ another joking he ‘woke up and remembered he's an all-rounder,’ while several dubbed him the ultimate ‘Intent Merchant.’

Others described him as a ‘different beast’ in England, with one even quipping that ‘Stuart Broad is somewhere in England sweating profusely.’ Some, however, reminded fans that while Bumrah's late flourish was a welcome bonus, India's pace spearhead would ultimately be judged by what he delivers with the ball.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Jasprit Bumrah’s explosive cameo in the second ODI against England was almost similar to that of his legendary batting display against the same opposition during the 2022 Test series at Edgbaston, where he smashed an incredible 35 runs in a single over off Stuart Broad, creating a world record in Test cricket.

His Cardiff blitz, much like that historic afternoon in Edgbaston, showcased his ability to seize the initiative when the team needed a push for a respectable total on the board, proving that he remains a formidable, if unexpected, adversary for English bowlers regardless of the format.

Also Read: ENG vs IND, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma’s Tactical Intervention Sees Jasprit Bumrah Dismiss Harry Brook (WATCH)