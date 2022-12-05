Arata Izumi lauds Japan's World Cup 2022 success; believes India will play at showpiece tournament in future

Arata Izumi, a former Indian footballer with Japanese ancestry, has spoken about Japan's success at the Qatar World Cup 2022 and also shed light on India's chances to participate in the showpiece tournament in the future.

It can be interpreted as a sign of inspiration for all the other Asian countries, and India is no different, to see some Asian teams make a mark at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The gaps are growing smaller, and the World Cup preparation process has already started.

Arata Izumi, the former India footballer with Japanese roots, is currently the head coach of U19 football with the Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RYFC), and has seen the grassroots efforts that led to Japan's qualification into the Round of 16.

"In Japan's case, it was a long-term plan to get a final result. And I think all the effort and passion is paying off. The effort was not just internal but also external, starting with the trend of football - how those top countries in the world play, study them, maybe sometimes copy them, and sometimes try to create their own football," Izumi said.

A strong league at the top of the hierarchy is one of the keys to developing a robust grassroots system. Izumi referred to the early years when the J-League popularised football in Japan; the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) started a similar trend in India. Due to the league's fan base, the Hero ISL has become one of the most viewed leagues this season.

"I think the Reliance Foundation is doing a fantastic job, collaborating with Mizoram Football Association at 6-12 years old. Not just football but giving kids a fair chance at different sports, so that their motor skills can be developed," Izumi said.

"Our motivation is clear, we want to produce players who can elevate the level of Indian football in future. We are moving in the right direction and the Mizoram project is another promising initiative for us. We hope to continue making rapid strides towards seeing India play at the World Cup," he added.

In addition to the ISL's rising influence on Indian football's popularity, FSDL's relationship with the Premier League has been working to develop the country's future generation of coaches and players. With the 2022–23 season expected to reach more than 33,000 pupils and a partnership with the Mizoram Football Association that will concentrate on the all-round development of sub-junior players, RYFC is establishing a route at the grassroots level.

Izumi is sure that there are talented people everywhere in the nation since the RYFC has scouts all over it and is working extra hard to find these people. The RYFC is one of many initiatives, along with the ISL, to foster a vibrant football culture throughout the nation and help India qualify for future World Cups.