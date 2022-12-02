Luis Enrique shockingly admits being unaware of Spain on brink of World Cup 2022 exit during Japan clash

Luis Enrique has revealed that he didn't know Spain were on the brink of Qatar World Cup 2022 elimination during their final group match with Japan on Thursday night.

For almost three minutes on Thursday night, the world of football came to a standstill. During the last leg of the Group E encounters between Germany and Costa Rica, and Japan and Spain, a moment had arrived when both Germany and Spain were staring at a shock elimination from the Qatar World Cup 2022, sending fans into a tizzy.

Spain entered the match in a strong position, knowing that a draw would ensure their advancement to the round of 16, and that a victory would ensure they would finish first. Alvara Morata gave La Roja the lead in the 11th minute, giving them the perfect start to the game, but things became much less pleasant in the second half.

Japan took the lead in the game and the entire group with two goals in three minutes. Against Germany, Costa Rica took the lead in the other game.

Spain was on the verge of being eliminated from the World Cup, but Germany saved them by winning against Costa Rica. At the same time, they could not protect themselves, as Spain ultimately lost 1-2 against Japan. Luis Enrique and company advanced in second place, behind Japan, thanks to the outcome.

Despite the situation, Spain's dugout looked calm and showcased no panic, and Luis Enrique revealed the reason behind that was because they were unaware of the situation in Germany vs Costa Rica clash.

If they did, Spain's manager has admitted that he would have struggled to keep his cool.

"I was not following the other game, just focused on my game," Enrique said afterwards. "What I say is honest - I just came here to win today's game. I want my team to play it is very best and keep improving. If I'd known we were out, I'd have had a heart attack."

Japan will now face Croatia in the round of 16 on December 5, while Spain has a tough challenge against Morocco on December 6.