Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Luis Enrique shockingly admits being unaware of Spain on brink of World Cup 2022 exit during Japan clash

    Luis Enrique has revealed that he didn't know Spain were on the brink of Qatar World Cup 2022 elimination during their final group match with Japan on Thursday night.

    football Luis Enrique shockingly admits being unaware of Spain on brink of Qatar World Cup 2022 exit during Japan clash snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 6:56 PM IST

    For almost three minutes on Thursday night, the world of football came to a standstill. During the last leg of the Group E encounters between Germany and Costa Rica, and Japan and Spain, a moment had arrived when both Germany and Spain were staring at a shock elimination from the Qatar World Cup 2022, sending fans into a tizzy.

    Also read: Kai Havertz equates Germany's World Cup 2022 exit to 'watching a horror movie'; delivers harsh assessment

    Spain entered the match in a strong position, knowing that a draw would ensure their advancement to the round of 16, and that a victory would ensure they would finish first. Alvara Morata gave La Roja the lead in the 11th minute, giving them the perfect start to the game, but things became much less pleasant in the second half.

    Japan took the lead in the game and the entire group with two goals in three minutes. Against Germany, Costa Rica took the lead in the other game.

    football Luis Enrique shockingly admits being unaware of Spain on brink of Qatar World Cup 2022 exit during Japan clash snt

    Spain was on the verge of being eliminated from the World Cup, but Germany saved them by winning against Costa Rica. At the same time, they could not protect themselves, as Spain ultimately lost 1-2 against Japan. Luis Enrique and company advanced in second place, behind Japan, thanks to the outcome.

    Despite the situation, Spain's dugout looked calm and showcased no panic, and Luis Enrique revealed the reason behind that was because they were unaware of the situation in Germany vs Costa Rica clash.

    If they did, Spain's manager has admitted that he would have struggled to keep his cool. 

    "I was not following the other game, just focused on my game," Enrique said afterwards. "What I say is honest - I just came here to win today's game. I want my team to play it is very best and keep improving. If I'd known we were out, I'd have had a heart attack."

    Also read: Meme fest explodes after Germany knocked out of World Cup 2022; Japan's heroics applauded

    Japan will now face Croatia in the round of 16 on December 5, while Spain has a tough challenge against Morocco on December 6.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2022, 6:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Revealed: The conversation between Messi and Lewandowski during Argentina Qatar World Cup 2022 win over Poland snt

    Revealed: The conversation between Messi and Lewandowski during Argentina's World Cup 2022 win over Poland

    football ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC's Des Buckingham elated with team's 4-1 win over FC Goa snt

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC's Des Buckingham elated with team's 4-1 win over FC Goa

    football Brazilian legend Pele provides key health update; thanks Qatar World Cup 2022 for tribute and well-wishers for 'good vibes' snt

    Brazilian legend Pele provides key health update; thanks Qatar for tribute and well-wishers for 'good vibes'

    football Ball was out of play Irked fans believe VAR 'farce' in Japan vs Spain clash led to Germany Qatar World Cup 2022 exit snt

    'Ball was out of play': Irked fans believe VAR 'farce' in Japan vs Spain clash led to Germany's World Cup exit

    football if he dares to touch Messi Boxing legend warns Mexico's Canelo Alvarez after threat to Argentinian icon snt

    'If he dares to touch Messi...': Boxing legend warns Mexico's Canelo Alvarez after threat to Argentinian icon

    Recent Stories

    Maruti Suzuki to increase price across models from January 2023 Details here gcw

    Maruti Suzuki to increase price across models from January 2023; Details here

    SEXY Pictures: 7 times Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi turned up the heat in Maldives with bikini looks snt

    SEXY Pictures: 7 times Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi turned up the heat in Maldives with bikini looks

    Vizhinjam port row: Adani Group moves Kerala HC; seeks central forces assistance for protection AJR

    Vizhinjam port row: Adani Group moves Kerala HC; seeks central forces assistance for protection

    From Goodbye To Freddy and Qala: OTT Movies That Are A Must-Watch This Weekend vma

    From Goodbye To Freddy and Qala: OTT Movies That Are A Must-Watch This Weekend

    Reptile effortlessly walking on water leaves netizens surprised; viral video - gps

    Watch: Reptile effortlessly walking on water leaves netizens surprised; viral video

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon