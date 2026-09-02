North Delhi Strikers defeated South Delhi Superstarz by six wickets to clinch the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 Women's title. Chasing 123, the Strikers reached the target in 19 overs, thanks to crucial knocks from Ayushi Soni and Archana.

North Delhi Strikers clinch DPL 2026 Women's title

North Delhi Strikers (Women) were crowned champions of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 Women’s competition after registering a six-wicket victory over South Delhi Superstarz (Women) in the final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest target of 123, North Delhi Strikers held their nerve to reach 128/4 in 19 overs and lift the coveted title.

Superstarz post modest total

Earlier, South Delhi Superstarz posted 122/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Shweta Sehrawat led the scoring with 31 runs off 32 balls, hitting three boundaries, while wicketkeeper Nishika Singh remained unbeaten on a valuable 39 off 30 deliveries, including four fours and a six. The Strikers' bowlers produced a disciplined performance to restrict the Superstarz. Priya Mishra, Nazma, Archana, Reshika Beniwal and Apeksha Anand picked up a wicket each, while the bowlers maintained consistent pressure throughout the innings. Apeksha was particularly economical, conceding just 13 runs in her four-over spell.

Strikers' clinical chase to victory

North Delhi Strikers began their chase positively through Upasana Yadav, who struck two boundaries during her quick nine off eight balls. However, the Superstarz fought back with early wickets, reducing the Strikers to 15/2.

Captain Ayushi Soni and Archana then steadied the innings with an important partnership. Ayushi scored 43 off 39 balls, while Archana played a crucial knock of 40 off 36 deliveries, which included four fours and a six.

With North Delhi needing 20 runs from the final four overs, the match was still finely poised. However, Nazma remained calm under pressure and scored an unbeaten 24 off 19 balls, hitting four boundaries. Samaira Raghav provided the finishing touch with an unbeaten seven off six balls, including a six. North Delhi Strikers eventually crossed the finish line in the penultimate over, completing a memorable six-wicket victory and being crowned the DPL 2026 Women’s champions. (ANI)