Diksha Dagar will lead a four-member Indian team, including Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth, and Tvesa Malik, at the 2026 Women's Irish Open. The event features a strong field of 129 players competing for a 450,000 Euros prize purse.

Diksha Dagar will spearhead the Indian challenge at the 2026 Women's Irish Open, which gets underway on Thursday at The K Club's Palmer South Course in County Kildare.

The tournament, celebrating its 20th edition, has attracted a strong international field, with more than 129 players from 34 nationalities competing for a share of the 450,000 Euros prize purse. The event has a special significance for the home nation this year, with a record 16 Irish players -- nine professionals and seven amateurs -- in the field.

The Indian Challenge

Diksha Dagar's Strong Form

For India, much of the attention will be on Dagar, a two-time LET winner who has established herself as one of the country's most consistent performers on the European circuit. Dagar has had five Top-10 finishes and four others in the Top-20 as she lies 11th on the Order of Merit. Her accuracy, tactical approach and reliable short game could prove valuable on a demanding Palmer South layout, particularly if windy conditions add another layer of difficulty.

The Supporting Cast

Dagar will be joined by Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth and Tvesa Malik, giving India a blend of experience and emerging talent. Pranavi, arrives in Kildare after being the only Indian to make the cut at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open two weeks ago, where she finished tied 38th. The Mysuru golfer has enjoyed a steady season, making 12 cuts in 17 starts and currently sitting 46th in the LET season rankings. She will be looking to build on that consistency and convert it into a strong finish this week.

Teenager Avani Prashanth adds further interest to the Indian contingent. The 18-year-old rookie earned her full LET card earlier this season and returns to competition after skipping the Swiss event for a break in India. Prashanth has already shown that she can contend at this level, finishing tied third alongside Dagar at the Dutch Ladies Open. She was also T-5 at Jabra Ladies.

Tvesa Malik completes the Indian quartet. The experienced campaigner will be hoping to rediscover her best rhythm after missing the cut in Switzerland. Malik, however, has already demonstrated her ability to challenge on the LET this season, finishing tied fifth at the Jabra Ladies Open.

Course and Competition

The Palmer South Course is expected to test every aspect of the players' games, with strategic hazards, demanding approaches and potentially strong winds placing a premium on accuracy and course management.

The Home Challenge

With 16 Irish players chasing a historic home victory and a strong international field assembled, the KPMG Women's Irish Open promises an intriguing week. Despite the growing strength of Irish women's golf, the tournament has never produced a home winner. Solheim Cup star and World No. 82 Leona Maguire will lead the local challenge as Ireland bids to end that wait. Maguire remains the only Irish player to have won on the Ladies European Tour (LET), having claimed the individual title at the 2024 Aramco Team Series - London. (ANI)