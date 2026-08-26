South Delhi Superstarz defeated Central Delhi Kings by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 to enter the DPL 2026 final. Fifties from Anmol Sharma (67) and Tejasvi Dahiya (57) helped them post 193/7 before bowling out Central Delhi for 178.

South Delhi Superstarz booked their place in the final of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 with a hard-fought 15-run victory over Central Delhi Kings in Qualifier 1 on Wednesday. After posting a formidable 193/7 in 20 overs, South Delhi Superstarz bowled out Central Delhi Kings for 178 in 19.4 overs to seal their place in the summit clash, according to a press release.

Sharma, Dahiya fifties power Superstarz to 193

Batting first, South Delhi Superstarz were given a strong platform by Anmol Sharma, who struck a fluent 67 off 42 balls, including eight fours and two sixes. He was well supported by captain-wicketkeeper Tejasvi Dahiya, who produced a powerful 57 off 33 balls, hitting three fours and four sixes. Their partnership kept the scoreboard moving at a brisk pace and laid the foundation for a total of 193.

The late overs saw useful contributions from Pranshu Vijayran (11 off 6)* and Vision Panchal (7 off 3)*, while South Delhi Superstarz finished with a healthy run rate of 9.65. For Central Delhi Kings, Gavnish Khurana was the standout bowler with 3/25, while Keshav Dabas claimed two wickets.

Kings' chase falters despite Dabas, Bedi heroics

Chasing 194, Central Delhi Kings suffered early setbacks and were reduced to 71/5, putting South Delhi firmly in control. However, Keshav Dabas and Vansh Bedi launched a stunning counterattack. Dabas smashed 59 off 35 balls, while Bedi hammered 52 off just 24 balls, including five fours and four sixes. Their aggressive partnership briefly brought Central Delhi back into the contest.

South Delhi Superstarz, however, held their nerve in the closing stages. Divansh Rawat played a decisive role with 3/29, while Vision Panchal took two wickets to clean up the tail. Central Delhi Kings were eventually bowled out for 178 in 19.4 overs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which will host the India vs Afghanistan bilateral series next month. With the 15-run victory, South Delhi Superstarz advanced to the DPL 2026 final, while Central Delhi Kings will now have to play Qualifier 2.