Following a stellar Ashes series where he amassed 629 runs as an opening batter, Travis Head has expressed his hesitation in calling himself a 'true' Test opener. Despite his success and aggressive approach at the top of the order, Head maintains a humble perspective, citing his limited experience in the role throughout his first-class career.

Australia’s flamboyant batter Travis Head was a standout performer in the Ashes series against England on home soil. Australia continued to retain the Ashes trophy with a 4-1 win over England, extending their remarkable decade-long dominance in the historic red-ball rivalry.

Travis Head had a dream Ashes series, amassing 629 runs, including 3 centuries, at an average of 62.90 and a strike rate of 87.36 in five matches. This was his best performance in an Ashes series, with his previous best coming during the 2023 series, where he scored 362 runs, further highlighting his incredible evolution at the top of the order.

Over the last few years, Travis Head was promoted as an opening batter in Tests due to his ability to provide an aggressive start and apply early pressure on the opposition bowlers, redefining how Australia approaches the red-ball game at the very onset of an innings.

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Head Hesitates To Call a ‘True’ Test Opener

Having delivered a masterclass at the top of the order in the Ashes series, Travis Head has appeared to have cemented his position as Australia’s reliable opener rather than just a middle-order enforcer, yet he continues to maintain a humble perspective on his unorthodox technique and instincts at the crease.

Speaking to CricInfo, the flamboyant batter admitted that his long first-class career does not exactly reflect the traditional pathway of an opening batter in Australian cricket, adding that he has spent only a small portion of his career opening the innings.

“I don't know the exact stats, but I've played around 170 or 180 first-class games, and I might have opened in ten of them, that probably suggests I'm not an opening batter, a true opening batter, in terms of what Australian cricket is known for,” Head said.

"Usually those guys have opened all the way through junior cricket, state cricket and then Test cricket," he added.

Travis Head has featured in 10 Test matches as an opener and aggregated 929 runs, including 3 centuries and 2 fifties, at an average of 58.06 in 17 innings. Head’s 629-run Ashes series is a massive highlight of that run, cementing his value at the top even as he continues to adapt his game to the new-ball challenge.

Though he has amassed over 3600 Test runs while batting in the middle order, Head has now shown that his aggressive approach can be equally effective at the top of the order. His recent success as an opener has added another dimension to his Test career, allowing Australia to maximise his ability to dictate the tempo from the outset.

‘I Can Do the Role’: Head Backs Himself to Succeed as Test Opener

Further speaking on his role at the top of the order, Travis Head admitted that his approach may not fit the conventional mould of an Australian Test opener, but insisted that he is confident in his ability to fulfil the role effectively.

“I think my game is conducive to playing well there. I feel like I can do the role. But it's not that traditional opening batter, if that makes sense. I know I've still got to keep working hard against the new ball,” the 32-year-old said.

“I know I'm going to make mistakes, and that's okay. I'm very comfortable with where my game's at,” he added.

Meanwhile, Travis Head recently won his second consecutive Allan Border Medal, becoming only the fifth Australian cricketer to claim the prestigious award in successive years. He edged his teammate and wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey by just one vote to retain the honour, further underlining his remarkable consistency across formats.

Travis Head will return to action for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, starting on August 13.

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