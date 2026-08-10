Sarfaraz Khan has been recalled to India's Test squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka series as a replacement for the injured Sai Sudharsan. The news prompted an emotional and viral reaction from his father, Naushad Khan, and widespread support from fans on social media who felt justice was served for the batter's domestic performances.

The middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan has received a recall to India’s Test squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, starting on August 15. Sarfaraz was added to the squad as a replacement for Sai Sudharsan, who was ruled out of the Test series due to a toe injury.

Sudharsan was supposed to join the squad ahead of the opening Test in Galle, as he missed the recently concluded practice match against Sri Lanka XI in Colombo due to rehabilitation at BCCI CoE in Bengaluru, but he failed to recover in time and was subsequently ruled out of the crucial two-match series against Sri Lanka.

Sarfaraz Khan and Shaik Rasheed were reportedly emerging as contenders to replace Sai Sudharsan, and the selectors and team management ultimately opted for the experienced Mumbai batter, handing him a recall to the Test squad.

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Sarfaraz Khan’s Father’s Inspiring Words Go Viral

Sarfaraz Khan’s recall to the Team India Test squad was more than just a moment of celebration for the player himself; it was the patience and hope of his father and coach, Naushad Khan, who awaited his son’s return to the national side after a prolonged absence.

Ahead of Sarfaraz’s departure for the Sri Lanka Test series, his father shared an inspiring shayari (verse), highlighting the importance of perseverance, hard work and the role of luck in achieving success. The video of the same went viral on social media.

“Sooraj bhale nikla hai kahi raato ke baad, lekin mahinat ko milta hai hamesha kismat ka saath hai,” Naushad said while Sarfaraz prepares for his departure to Sri Lanka.

(Even though the sun has risen after many nights, hard work is always accompanied by good luck)

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Sarfaraz Khan’s father has played a pivotal role in shaping his career from a young age, acting as his primary mentor and driving force through every milestone and challenge along the way.

Being a club cricketer and having played in the Kanga League in Mumbai, Naushad Khan has poured countless hours into training both Sarfaraz and his brother Musheer, turning their backyard and local pitches into training grounds that laid the rock-solid foundation for their professional cricketing journeys.

‘Justice Finally Served’: Fans React to Sarfaraz’s Recall

Sarfaraz Khan’s recall to the India Test squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka series sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts welcoming his return and praising his consistent performances in domestic cricket.

Taking to their X handles, many described the selection as ‘justice’ for the Mumbai batter, others urged the team management to go a step further and include him in the playing XI for the first Test in Galle. Some also highlighted Sarfaraz’s ability against spin and his impressive record in domestic cricket as reasons for backing his comeback.

However, some fans also expressed cautious optimism, pointing out that Sarfaraz’s selection is only the first step and that he will now need to make the most of the opportunity if he gets a place in the playing XI.

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Sarfaraz Khan had a breakthrough debut Test series against England, where he announced himself with scores of 62 and an unbeaten 68 on debut before finishing the series with 200 runs in three Tests at an average of 50.00

He later registered his maiden Test century against New Zealand, but despite showing promise in six Tests, the Mumbai batter has struggled to retain his place in India's red-ball setup. He was picked in the India squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia; he ultimately did not make the playing XI for any of the matches.

In his Test career, Sarfaraz has scored 371 runs, including a century and 3 fifties, at an average of 37.10 in 11 innings across six matches.

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