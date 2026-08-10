Hampshire batter Toby Albert smashed six consecutive sixes across two overs against Sussex in the One-Day Cup. His explosive 86 off 37 balls powered Hampshire to a 51-run win, while his stunning blitz put the rising English talent in the spotlight.

Hampshire batter Toby Albert unleashed absolute carnage in the One-Day Cup match against Sussex at Central County Ground in Hove on Sunday, August 8. Hampshire defeated Sussex by 51 runs to earn their fourth win of the season and moved to fourth spot on the Group B points table.

After posting a massive total of 383/9 in 50 overs, thanks to century knocks by Ali Orr (105) and Ben Mayers (109), and an 86-run blistering innings by Toby Albert, Hampshire bundled Sussex for 332 in 48.5 overs, despite a century by Charlie Tear (111) and half-centuries from Jack Leaning and Danial Ibrahim.

The main highlight from the match was not just the massive team total, but Toby Albert's breathtaking assault that included hitting six consecutive sixes across two overs, completely turning the game on its head.

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How Toby Albert Smashed Six Consecutive Sixes?

Toby Albert grabbed the attention of the spectators as well as the cricketing world for his extraordinary feat across two overs, taking down two different bowlers to achieve the rare feat of six maximums in a row. Albert walked out to bat after Alistair Orr’s dismissal at 225/1 and joined Ben Mayers at the crease.

Albert steadied the innings and reached 40 off 23 balls before he launched a brutal assault against Sussex bowlers by smashing six sixes on the trot. The sequence began in the 43rd over when he smashed two consecutive sixes against Nantes Oosthuizen to complete his fifty in just 25 balls at a strike rate of 208.

Then, Hampshire’s explosive batter continued his onslaught in the following over by hitting four more maximums in a row against Robert Kirtley. Following his six consecutive sixes across two overs, Tony Albert raced off 77 off 30 balls at a strike rate of 256 while lifting Hampshire from 277/3 in 42 overs to 323/3 in 44 overs, adding 46 runs in just two overs.

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Toby Albert’s stay at the crease was posing a serious threat to Sussex's bowling attack, as he continued to find the boundary with ease before eventually being dismissed for a sensational 86 off 37 balls, capping off one of the most memorable power-hitting displays of the domestic season.

At the time of Albert’s dismissal, Hampshire were at 349/6, with the lower-order batters, especially Eddie Jack (20 off 6 balls), stepping in to add vital runs and push the final score past the 380-run mark.

Who is Toby Albert?

Toby Albert is a professional cricketer who plays as a batter for Hampshire County Cricket Club. Born on 12th November 2001, Albert is already a known name in English county cricket, thanks to innovative stroke-play, reliable wicketkeeping abilities across formats, and his growing reputation as a young, dynamic talent in domestic white-ball cricket.

Albert made his domestic debut for Hampshire in a T20 match against Somerset in July 2021. In the following year, the young batter made his first-class as well as List A debut against Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Dev XI and Worcestershire in May and August, respectively. Since then, Albert has established himself as a versatile batter across formats for Hampshire in domestic cricket.

In 2024, Toby Albert received the Hampshire Cricket Young Player of the Year award after an impressive breakthrough season, accumulating 887 runs across all three formats and underlining his growing importance to the county side. In 2025, the 24-year-old had a breakout season in the T20 Blast, amassing 633 runs, including 6 fifties, at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 150.00 in 17 matches.

In the ongoing season of the One-Day Cup, Toby Albert has aggregated 221 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 73.66 and a strike rate of 116.31 in three matches. His recent heroics have further cemented his reputation as one of the most exciting young white-ball talents in English domestic cricket.

In his first-class career, Albert has amassed 1132 runs, including two centuries and three fifties at an average of 23.10 in 29 matches. In T20 cricket, the young batter has aggregated 1438 runs, including 7 fifties, at an average of 25.67 in 75 matches. In his List A career, Toby Albert has scored 962 runs, including 7 fifties, at an average of 43.72 in 27 matches.

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