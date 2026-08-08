Cricketer Rishabh Pant created a social media storm with an abrupt late-night tweet to Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, requesting help with land acquisition. The unfiltered and grammatically flawed post, sent while on tour in Sri Lanka, went viral, sparking widespread speculation among fans about whether his account was hacked.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has grabbed the attention of social media users, especially on X (formerly Twitter), for his abrupt and unfiltered late-night tweet tagging Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, requesting his assistance with the purchase of land in the state.

Pant is currently part of the India squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, with the opening match taking place at Galle International Stadium on August 15. India are currently playing a three-day practice match against Sri Lanka XI at Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo to fine-tune their preparations.

Amid Team India’s preparations for a crucial Test series against Sri Lanka, Rishabh Pant managed to steal the spotlight entirely offline, proving that his unpredictable charm extends far beyond the cricket pitch.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant seeks land in Uttarakhand, CM Dhami assures all help

Pant’s Late-Night Tweet Tagging Uttarakhand CM Goes Viral

As Team India locked in their preparations for the upcoming Test series, Rishabh Pant, out of nowhere at midnight, tagged the Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for his government’s assistance with the acquisition of land in the state, leaving social media users puzzled over the unexpected post.

In a detailed tweet, the wicketkeeper-batter expressed his willingness to shift his base from Delhi to Uttarakhand, but said he had been facing a ‘land acquisition nightmare’ despite searching for a suitable plot for nearly three years. Pant also clarified that he wanted to purchase the land himself and was not seeking it as a gift, urging Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to help him with the process.

Rishabh Pant posted this tweet at 12:46 am, less than 10 hours before Day 2 of the ongoing practice match in Colombo, showing once again that his unique train of thought operates entirely on its own schedule.

In his tweet, there were multiple grammatical errors, including incorrect sentence construction, missing words and awkward phrasing, which further added to the chaotic and unfiltered nature of the late-night post.

The wrong English like ‘how’s you’, ‘nitemare’, ‘My humble request to us’, and ‘before keeping everything in side’, quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many wondering whether the post was genuinely written by Pant or if his account had been compromised.

Is Rishabh Pant's Account Hacked?

The viral tweet of Rishabh Pant tagging Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for his assistance in a land acquisition has sparked widespread reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning whether the India star’s account had been hacked.

Taking to their X handles, social media users were divided over the bizarre post, with some convinced that Pant had genuinely written the tweet himself, while others suspected that his account may have been hacked. Several users poked fun at India star’s unusual timing and grammatical errors, with some jokingly comparing his ‘organic’ tweets to Salman Khan’s unfiltered posts.

However, others were left amused by Pant tagging the chief minister of a state for help with buying land at midnight while in Sri Lanka ahead of a Test match, adding to the viral frenzy surrounding the unexpected tweet.

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Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami replied to Rishabh Pant’s tweet, stating that he had informed the concerned officials, labeling him as the ‘pride of Uttarakhand’ and assuring him that instructions had been issued to officials to extend all possible cooperation according to the rules.

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