Harbhajan Singh revealed why he was expelled from the NCA in 2000, saying he tore a diet chart after repeated complaints about poor food went unheard. He called it a fight for players’ rights and claimed the diet plan was later changed.

Former India spinner and now Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh revealed the true story behind his 2000 expulsion from the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, which became a major topic of discussion over his behaviour and alleged indiscipline during the early days of the institution.

Back in 2000, the NCA was established in Bengaluru as a premier training facility for young cricketers, with Harbhajan Singh being selected as part of its very first batch of trainees. However, the spinner’s tenure at the academy abruptly ended before he could complete the camp, as the authorities expelled him in the wake of controversy surrounding the torn diet chart and his vocal protests over the quality of provisions.

The incident came to light when young Harbhajan Singh objected to the food being provided to the trainees at the NCA in Bengaluru, and he tore the diet chart after his complaints over the quality of the meals allegedly went unheard.

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‘The Food Was Not Good There’

26 years after the incident, Harbhajan Singh has finally revealed the reason behind his NCA expulsion. Speaking on ‘cricketnextofficial’, the former India spinner stated that he was simply standing up for the basic rights of the players when authorities failed to address their concerns regarding the sub-standard meals.

He added that the diet chart was merely a set of instructions that did not reflect the reality of what was being served, and tearing it down was his way of expressing his frustration over repeatedly ignored complaints.

“They removed me from there. It was not my mistake, I say this openly even today. It was our right. The food was not good there,” Harbhajan said.

“Back then, the rules and regulations were such that we were told and taught a lot, and a chart was put up for the diet. But we were not getting food as per that diet. Despite complaining many times, the food did not improve. So one day I tore that chart. This was my only mistake: that I tore the chart,” he added.

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Harbhajan Singh was already playing for India, making his debut in a Test match against Australia in Bengaluru in 1998, when the incident at the NCA took place. Despite having already represented India, the young spinner found himself at the centre of controversy that ultimately led to his expulsion from the academy.

Harbhajan Claims His Protest Forced A Change In Diet Plan

Further speaking on his expulsion from the NCA in 2000, Harbhajan Singh claimed that his protest eventually led to a change in the diet plan at the academy, adding that while he was removed from the facility, his actions were aimed at standing up for the players’ rights and questioning the authorities over their concerns.

“But maybe till someone does something like this, things don't change. I was fighting for the rights. If I had not stood up, even today the same diet plan would have been followed,” the 46-year-old said.

“The plan changed. I was also removed. that is a different thing- but it was not my fault. There were some people in the BCCI who did not want someone who could stand up and question them," he added.

Despite his career being marred by controversies, Harbhajan Singh emerged as one of India’s best spinners, picking 707 wickets at an average of 32.59 and an economy rate of 3.32 in 365 international matches. He was part of Team India that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

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