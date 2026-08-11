Former India fielding coach T Dilip praises Virat Kohli's 'non-negotiable' intensity and influence, highlighting his admirable dives and work ethic. Dilip also offers insights into the crucial aspects of slip fielding for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour.

Former India fielding coach T Dilip's successful stint of nearly five years with the Indian team came to an end after the recent tour of England. Speaking to JioStar, Dilip shared his thoughts on what Virat Kohli brings to the table as a fielder, and analysed what will be key in terms of fielding in the slips ahead of India's tour of Sri Lanka. Kohli is considered as one of the finest fielders in Indian cricket and holds the record for the most catches by an Indian fielder in international cricket history, with over 336 catches, surpassing Rahul Dravid's previous landmark. He is also India's leading catcher in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), moving past Mohammad Azharuddin's long-standing mark of 156 catches.

'Intensity is non-negotiable': Dilip on Kohli's influence

Speaking on why Virat Kohli, the fielder, is an inspiration for other players, Dilip said, "When it comes to Virat Kohli, intensity is non-negotiable. You have seen him in the powerplay, how he is as a batsman, whether at cover or short mid-wicket, with his reflexes and with his dives, is admirable. Even in the last series, he was putting in those dives and was sharp, always at you all the time. Even at this juncture of his career, he runs from long-on to long-on at either end during the death overs, and he is the first one to run out of the circle when the field is spread, and that's a fabulous thing to do for the team."

He added, "What impressed me more is not just the actions, what he does when the ball is at him, but also when the ball is not near him, he wants the ball in his hands. With Virat Kohli, there is not much difference between him in a practice session and a match, because it's not just Virat; it's the five other players who have stretched their limits when they are fielding with Virat Kohli. That's the influence he brings into the group."

Kohli now plays only ODI format after retiring from T20Is after winning 2024 T20 World Cup and Test format in May, 2025, concluding a 14-year red-ball career for India. Indian cricket team is in Sri Lanka for a couple of Test matches, starting August 15 in Galle. The second Test will be played in Colombo from August 23.

Slip fielding analysis for Sri Lanka tour

On the importance of fielding placement in the slips ahead of India's Test tour of Sri Lanka, Dilip said, "The important factor is that the spacing between the fielders has to be very fine because the ball comes faster in the slip region while fielding to fast bowlers. You may not have time to really go wide on your lateral side."

He added, "And for the spinners, I think, with most of the spinners, we saw how Shubman placed them in the Afghanistan series. It's like, how would you place yourself, the gap between your keeper and slip, to take those finer edges which go on to your left side? And also, based on the turn, how fast or slow it is coming, how much you should stand away from the batter or not, will be key."