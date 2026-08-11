Punjab Police fact-checked Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh after he shared a viral video of a 'zombie drug', falsely linking it to the state. The police clarified the footage was from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, not Punjab, sparking a social media debate over the post and responsible sharing.

Punjab Police has fact-checked former India spinner and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh over a viral video of a ‘zombie drug’ that was falsely linked to the state, claiming that the footage was not from Punjab and had been circulated with a misleading caption.

Harbhajan Singh shared a video of two young people in a state of immobility on his X handle (formerly Twitter) and expressed his concern over the rising drug menace in Punjab, lamenting the condition of the state’s youth. He added that governments had ruined Punjab and its younger generation, while calling for urgent efforts to ‘save’ the state’s youth from addiction.

The former India spinner wrote the caption in Punjabi to connect with his audience in Punjab and convey his message in a language widely spoken across the state.

Scroll to load tweet…

Since the drug menace in Punjab has become a topic of serious debate, as the state has long grappled with the devastating impact of narcotics and addiction, high-profile commentary on social media frequently draws intense public scrutiny and emotional reactions. Harbhajan’s post, however, soon came under scrutiny after Punjab Police clarified that the video was not from the state.

Also Read: Nandi Hills Marathon: 31-Year-Old Athlete From Bengaluru Dies After Collapsing During Race

‘Responsible Sharing Matters’

As the video shared by Harbhajan Singh went viral on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), it came to the attention of the Punjab Police, who authenticated its origin and revealed that the footage was actually shot in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, and had no connection whatsoever to Punjab.

Taking to their X handle, Punjab Police India called out Harbhajan Singh for sharing the misleading video, adding that a Punjabi audio track does not make an incident a Punjab incident, while urging users to verify the facts and location before posting or sharing misleading content on social media.

“The video being circulated is from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan—not Punjab—and has no connection with Punjab Police. A Punjabi audio track does not make an incident a Punjab incident,” the Punjab Police India wrote.

“We urge users and social media accounts to verify the facts and location before posting misleading content or tagging Punjab Police. Responsible sharing matters,” they added.

Scroll to load tweet…

The video was widely circulated on social media, especially X, before being reposted by the two-time World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh, who highlighted the serious concern of drug addiction among youth in Punjab. However, Punjab Police later clarified that the footage had no connection with the state.

Harbhajan Singh’s Post Sparks Backlash Online

Harbhajan Singh’s post and the Punjab Police’s fact-check sparked a debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with users divided over the controversy around the video’s misleading attribution to Punjab.

Taking to their X handles, many criticised the former India spinner for sharing the video without verifying its origin, with some users accusing him of misleading the public and defaming Punjab. Others argued that the proximity of Sri Ganganagar to the Punjab border made the issue relevant to the state as well.

However, a few urged that the focus should remain on addressing the broader issue of drug addiction rather than debating the video’s geographical origin.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh was one of seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs who joined the BJP in April 2026 after the Rajya Sabha Chairman, C. P. Radhakrishnan, who is also India’s Vice-President, approved their merger with the party. The six others were Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Vikramjit Sahney, Swati Maliwal and Rajinder Gupta.

Also Read: Sher-e-Punjab T20: Gill, Arshdeep roped in as franchises are set