Actor Vikrant Massey wrote a heartfelt tribute to Ajinkya Rahane on his retirement, calling him the 'true heir to Rahul Dravid'. Massey praised his selfless service, grit, and humility, noting that character can be as inspiring as talent.

Actor Vikrant Massey has penned a heartfelt note for Indian middle-order batting veteran Ajinkya Rahane, a day after the cricketer announced his retirement from his international career. In an Instagram post, Massey wrote, "Some players leave behind records. Others leave behind a standard. You played for the team before yourself, met triumph with humility and setbacks with quiet dignity, and reminded us that character can be as inspiring as talent." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

'True Heir to Rahul Dravid'

Vikrant Massey went on to call Rahane the "true heir to Rahul Dravid", stating that the world remains indebted to him. "You've been the only true heir to Rahul Dravid, and that alone is enough for the world to be indebted to you. In an age where visibility is often mistaken for value, you proved that true talent needs no PR campaign. Your selfless service, grit and passion for the game will be remembered for generations to come. Indian cricket is richer because you wore its colours. Thank you, Jinks," he added.

Cricket Fraternity Celebrates Rahane

Earlier, members of the cricket fraternity also came forward to celebrate Rahane's illustrious career, including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and KL Rahul.

An Illustrious International Career

On Thursday, Rahane announced his retirement from international cricket and all formats through an emotional video shared on Instagram, bringing the curtain down on a career spanning nearly two decades.

Career Statistics

In Tests, Rahane played 85 matches and 144 innings, scoring 5,077 runs, including 12 centuries and 26 fifties, at an average of 38.46 and a strike rate of 49.50.

In ODIs, he has featured in 90 matches and 87 innings, scoring 2,962 runs, with 3 centuries and 24 fifties, at an average of 35.26 and a strike rate of 78.63.

In T20Is, he has played 20 matches and 20 innings, scoring 375 runs, with no centuries and one fifty, at an average of 20.83 and a strike rate of 113.29.

Undefeated Test Captaincy Record

Rahane had an undefeated Test captaincy record, featuring four wins, two draws, and the highest win percentage for an Indian Test captain with at least five matches.

His tenure included a memorable comeback victory in Melbourne and India's historic triumph at the Gabba, which ended Australia's long unbeaten streak at the venue during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which the Asian Giants won 2-1. Rahane also led India to a crucial Test win against Australia in Dharamshala in 2017. (ANI)