Delhi Capitals and Bengal cricketer Abhishek Porel has been arrested following a Calcutta High Court order over allegations of sexual assault, criminal intimidation and recording intimate moments. The case has cast uncertainty over his cricket career.

The Delhi Capitals and Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel has been arrested by the Bengal Police in Hooghly following a formal complaint over sexual allegations and an order by the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, August 11.

In July this year, Abhishek Porel landed in big trouble after a medical student lodged a formal complaint at the Mogra Police Station in Hooghly, accusing the Bengal cricketer of sexual assault, criminal intimidation, and recording intimate moments under the false promise of marriage. However, Porel denied the allegations, stating that he would address the matter and respond in detail after speaking directly with the police about the investigation.

The Calcutta High Court took cognizance of the case after the petitioner sought intervention, subsequently directing the police to take strict legal action against Abhishek Porel, leading to his formal arrest.

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What was the Calcutta HC Order?

Abhishek Porel was taken into custody by the Bengal Police in Hoogly weeks after the Calcutta High Court directed the police to arrest the Delhi Capitals cricketer in connection with the allegations made against him by a woman.

According to the order by Calcutta HC on July 14, the bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya directed the police to ensure the immediate apprehension and arrest of the accused, while also ordering the seizure of his electronic devices and other materials in connection with the case to prevent any potential dissemination of private videos and images linked to the complainant.

The police already informed the court that a pen drive containing related digital material had already been seized and sent for forensic examination, even as the court emphasised the need to secure digital evidence.



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The allegations against Abhishek Porel first came to light in July this year when the medical student approached the Mogra Police Station in Hooghly district, detailing a series of incidents, including alleged physical exploitation, and the creation and retention of explicit digital media without consent, prompting the local authorities to register an FIR and begin formal investigations.

Despite being denied of such allegations by the woman, Abhishek maintained his stance that the claims were baseless, while legal proceedings continue to unfold in the trial court following his arrest.

Abhishek Porel’s Career at Stake

The allegations against Abhishek Porel and his subsequent arrest have put his rising career in jeopardy, as the serious legal troubles threaten his future in both domestic cricket for Bengal and his burgeoning career in the Indian Premier League with the Delhi Capitals.

Abhishek Porel’s last competitive appearance was in the Bengal T20 League 2026, where he played for Kolkata Royal Tigers and was the fourth-highest run-getter of the tournament, with 275 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 68.75 and a strike rate of 159.88 in six matches. Thereafter, the Bengal cricketer faces immense scrutiny as legal proceedings advance through the judiciary.

Due to serious allegations, Abhishek Porel was not included in the East Zone squad for the upcoming season of the Duleep Trophy. However, there has been no official confirmation linking Porel’s omission from the squad to the ongoing legal proceedings against him.

Abhishek Porel has played for Delhi Capitals since 2023, scoring 769 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 25.63 and a strike rate of 145.36 in 35 matches. However, the Bengal wicketkeeper-batter’s future in IPL franchises and domestic circuits remains uncertain as the investigation and judicial proceedings continue to unfold.

It remains to be seen whether Abhishek Porel can successfully navigate these severe challenges and clear his name, or if the ongoing investigation and judicial proceedings will permanently derail his promising trajectory in Indian cricket.

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