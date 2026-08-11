T Dilip sheds light on Virat Kohli’s relentless work ethic, calling intensity “non-negotiable”. He says Kohli’s commitment, even away from the action, sets the standard and inspires teammates, helping transform India into a top fielding unit during his captaincy.

Former Team India fielding coach T Dilip shared a glimpse into star batter Virat Kohli’s relentless work ethic, noting that for the star batter, ‘intensity is non-negotiable’ on the cricket field.

Kohli is often known for his athleticism and fitness, and his commitment to maintaining high standards in the field has made him one of the most dependable fielders in the Indian team over the years. The former India captain played a pivotal role in setting the fitness standards in the team, with his energy and commitment often inspiring his teammates to raise their own levels on the field.

During his captaincy, Team India witnessed a complete cultural shift in fitness and fielding standards, turning the squad into one of the most athletic and dynamic fielding units in world cricket, resulting in away series wins, including back-to-back Border-Gavaskar Trophy victories in 2019 and 2021.

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‘Intensity is Non-Negotiable’

Having served with Team India for five years from 2021 to 2026 before his contract was not renewed, T Dilip watched Virat Kohli’s unwavering commitment firsthand and highlighted that the former captain and star batter’s standard-setting intensity was just as visible when the ball wasn't coming his way as it was during powerplays.

“When it comes to Virat Kohli, intensity is non-negotiable. You have seen in power play how he is at your batsman at covers or short mid-wicket with his reflexes, with his dives, with his stops.” Dilip said in a video shared by Star Sports on its X handle (formerly Twitter).

“But what impressed me most is not the actions he does when the ball is at him but also when the ball is not at him. You will see him running towards the non-striker and to take that throw and throwing back to the wicketkeeper.

“Even at this juncture of his career, even today he goes to long on in the last overs, and he is the first one to run out. And that's a fabulous thing to do as a team,” he added.

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T Dilip worked closely with several veteran players during his tenure as fielding coach, including Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami, helping cultivate a unified fielding culture across all formats before concluding his tenure following India's T20I tour of Zimbabwe.

Dilip Explains Kohli’s Influence On India’s Fielding Unit

Further speaking on Virat Kohli’s influence on India’s fielding unit, T Dilip highlighted how the former captain’s intensity often rubs off on those around him, pushing the entire group to raise their standards during both training sessions and matches.

“The intensity is always contagious when he is around. With Virat Kohli, one thing you always see is there is not much difference between him in a practice session or a match. And that's very, very important because it's just not Virat Kohli who's fielding,” the former fielding coach said.

“There are five other players who are fielding with him who have stretched their limits when they are doing it with Virat Kohli. That is the influence he has on the group actually,” he added.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli retired from the T20Is and Tests in 2024 and 2025, respectively, and now solely focuses on ODI cricket with an aim of extending his illustrious career till the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

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