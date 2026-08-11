Lionel Messi has reportedly suspended his football career indefinitely following the death of his father, Jorge Messi. The Inter Miami forward has stepped away from his professional commitments to be with family and has not set a return date.

Argentine icon Lionel Messi has reportedly suspended his football career indefinitely following the death of his father, Jorge Messi. Jorge Messi, 68, died at a clinic in Rosario after a prolonged illness, leaving the Argentine football icon facing a deeply personal loss.

His father had played a significant role throughout Messi's career, making his passing a particularly devastating blow for the legendary forward.

Indefinite Break from Football

According to French website Foot Mercato, as per Goal.com, reports in the Argentine press cited that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has stepped away from his professional commitments to be with his loved ones during this difficult period.

Messi has not set a date for his return to Inter Miami, underscoring the extent to which football has taken a back seat as he focuses on his family.

Jorge Messi's Pivotal Role

Jorge Messi was not just Lionel Messi's father but also played an important role in shaping his football career.

After Lionel Messi's football career took off, Jorge became his son's agent and strategic adviser after working for years as a supervisor at a steel factory.

Jorge was also closely involved in Lionel's early career at Newell's Old Boys. When Messi was 13, he helped facilitate his move to Spain to join Barcelona's youth academy.

The Catalan club also covered the cost of his treatment for a growth hormone deficiency, a condition that affected his physical development.

Messi underwent daily injections as part of the treatment, which helped him reach a final height of 1.70 metres.

Jorge was married to Celia Cuccittini and had four children: Lionel, Rodrigo, Matias and Maria Sol. (ANI)