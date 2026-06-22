Teenage cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi, just 15, is the new talk of the town after his explosive batting in a tri-series final. After a heated argument in a previous match, he gave a fitting reply with his bat, leading his team to victory.

The final of the tri-series between India ‘A’ and Sri Lanka ‘A’ was played on Sunday at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. But the star of the show was 15-year-old cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who won everyone's hearts with his explosive batting.

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Vaibhav, who is creating a huge buzz in Indian cricket circles, let his bat do the talking in the final, giving a solid reply to his critics. His amazing performance has caught the eye of not just cricket fans and former players, but also big names from the business world, like Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, who was full of praise for the young player.

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What did Anand Mahindra say?

Famous industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, praising the young cricket sensation. He was more impressed with how Vaibhav handled the pressure and his mental strength, rather than just his batting. He also used Vaibhav as an example to explain how one should face challenges and pressure in life and career with patience and mental fortitude.

In his tweet, he wrote, ‘Fifty off 11 balls. Incredible. But, for me, another stat is more praiseworthy. There was an on-field confrontation in the previous match. He could have easily carried that baggage into this game. But instead, he carried his bat and let it do the talking. Talent is a gift, but temperament is a choice. This very temperament will make him a star.’

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Young batter gets his revenge with the bat!

Before this final, in a match on June 15, there was a heated argument between Vaibhav and the Sri Lanka ‘A’ team players. India ‘A’ had lost to Sri Lanka ‘A’ in a Super Over that day. While celebrating their win, the Sri Lankan players started sledging the Indian players. A

big fight broke out between Sri Lankan fielder Vishon Halambage and Vaibhav, which even involved some pushing. The match referee took the on-field fight seriously and took disciplinary action against both players, cutting 50% of their match fees.

Even though India lost the Super Over on June 15 and the Sri Lankan players were overly critical, Vaibhav did not lose his cool. Instead, in the final on June 21, he put all his energy into the field. He thrashed the Sri Lankan bowlers and took his revenge, with interest. In the end, the India ‘A’ team defeated the Sri Lanka ‘A’ team by a massive 66 runs in the final, lifting the trophy in style.

Also Read: ‘Jala Diya’: Sri Lanka Fan Hilariously Reacts to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Blitz in IND A vs SL A Final (WATCH)