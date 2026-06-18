The BCCI has allowed 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's parents to accompany him on his debut T20I tour to Ireland and England. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia explained this special exemption, a break from standard policy, is a "duty of care" to help the young prodigy adjust to the senior team environment.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia explained the reason behind the board allowing the young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s parents to accompany him to Ireland and England for the T20I series against both teams.

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Following his record-breaking IPL season, where he scored 776 runs in 16 matches and became the youngest Orange Cap winner, Sooryavanshi earned his maiden India call-up for the T20I tour of Ireland and England. At the age of 15, he became the youngest Indian player to be selected to the national squad, surpassing batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s record.

However, the BCCI decided to make a special exemption, allowing his parents to travel with him to Ireland and the UK, with the board bearing the entire cost of their travel and accommodation. Despite being a standard policy that families are not permitted on official overseas bilateral tours, the board made a special exemption for Sooryavanshi’s parents.

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BCCI Explains Reason Behind Exemption

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s parents being allowed to accompany him for the upcoming T20I tours of Ireland and England stems directly from the board's duty of care toward the 15-year-old prodigy. Speaking to the PTI, Secretary Devajit Saikia stated that Sooryavanshi needs support to adjust to senior cricket as a teenager, adding that parents' travelling helps him stay comfortable, adapt to adult environments, and manage the pressures of touring.

“You see, not all national teams at the senior level have a 14 or 15-year-old in their squad. After many decades, we have someone like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi,” Saikia said.

“At one point in time, it was Sachin Tendulkar who made it to the national team at such a young age. When such a young kid is part of the senior team, there are obviously a lot of issues that can crop up.

“Therefore, to make him comfortable and help him get used to an adult environment, where all the other players are above 18 years of age, and the team management members are also adults, we felt it would be helpful,” he added.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s inclusion in the India senior squad for the T20I series was an indication by the selectors to fast-track the teenager into the international setup following his phenomenal domestic performances. With selectors focusing on the 2028 T20 World Cup and LA Olympics, grooming the explosive left-hander early is seen as a strategic move to build a dynamic, future-ready squad.

‘Vaibhav Is Still A Kid’

Devajit Saikia cited the example of school excursions, explaining that young students are usually accompanied by elders for supervision and care, while emphasising that Sooryavanshi is still a minor who has recently stepped out of school. He also praised his parents for taking good care of him.

“Even when a school student goes on an excursion, there is usually a senior person accompanying them. Vaibhav is still a kid. He has only just come out of school, or is perhaps in his final year of school,” the BCCI Secretary said.

“So, we thought it proper to allow his parents to travel with him. I am very happy that his parents are also taking good care of their kid, who is an asset for Indian cricket not only now but for the next two or three decades,” he added.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is currently part of India A in the ongoing ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. Across four matches in the tri-series, Sooryavanshi has aggregated 117 runs at an average of 29.25 and a strike rate of 153.95.

Also Read: IND A vs AFG A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Short-Ball Struggles Raise Concerns After 38-Run Cameo