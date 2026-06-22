Virat Kohli revealed his favourite pre-match song is Karan Aujla’s “Winning Speech,” which he says connects with his journey and resilience. He also spoke about his never-say-die attitude, highlighting his iconic innings vs Pakistan as an example.

You know how some songs just stick with you? They become the soundtrack to your life's biggest moments and toughest struggles. For India's star batsman Virat Kohli, there's one such song that he feels a deep emotional connection with. At the recent global premiere event for One8, Kohli revealed that Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's track ‘Winning Speech’ is his absolute favourite.

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Why does Virat Kohli connect so much with Karan Aujla's song?

In a video, Virat Kohli praised Karan Aujla, explaining that he connects the most with his song ‘Winning Speech’.

Kohli said that Aujla writes his songs from the heart, and that's what makes him special. He mentioned that the song reminds him of the journey Karan Aujla has been through, and he also sees many similarities with his own life in it.

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The Pain of Losing a Father at a Young Age

Virat Kohli shared that he, too, had lost his father at a very young age. This is why the song is extremely close to his heart. He said:

“You write songs from the heart. The song I connect with the most is ‘Winning Speech’. It probably shows the journey you've been on. I also see a glimpse of my own life in it. I also lost my father at a young age, so this song is very special to me. I have listened to it many times before going to play a match.”

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‘I Never Believed Match Was Lost’: Virat Kohli

At the same event, Virat Kohli also spoke about his famous never-say-die attitude. He explained that throughout his career, he has always maintained a positive mindset and never gave up hope of winning until the very last moment. Kohli said he loves matches where people assume a comeback is impossible, but then the situation turns around. He said:

“That's just how I am. I love those situations when people think it's all over, and then somehow you turn the match in your favour. I've seen things from this perspective since I was a child. I have never, until the last moment, believed that we have lost or cannot win.”

Recalling The Innings against Pakistan in Melbourne

To explain his point, Virat Kohli gave the example of his memorable innings against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Melbourne. He said he was later told that India's chances of winning the match at that point were only around 3 percent. But he never thought that way. Kohli said:

“If there's even a 1 percent chance, it's still a chance. Until the match is completely over, anything is possible. For me, that match played against Pakistan in Melbourne will always be special. Some magical things happened in that contest.” He added, “Until you've actually lost the match, the game isn't over.”

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Karan Aujla's Grand Concert Finale in Delhi

Meanwhile, Karan Aujla wrapped up his music tour with a massive concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. The event was attended by over 70,000 fans. During the concert, Karan Aujla performed many of his popular songs like ‘Tauba-Tauba’, ‘Gangster’, ‘Bachke-Bachke’, ‘Boyfriend’, and ‘For A Reason’. The audience absolutely loved his performance.